An emotional Nigerian father could not hide his tears as his beloved daughter tied the knot with the love of her life

In a video, the bride was asked to return her surname to her father and he quickly burst into tears at that moment

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian father's emotional reaction to his daughter's wedding day gesture melted the hearts of social media users.

The touching scene showed the father overcome with emotion as his daughter 'returned her surname' to him, as instructed by the wedding officiator.

Dad cries on daughter's wedding day

The video, shared on TikTok by @weddingcontentcreator1, captured the emotional moment when the bride was asked to give back her surname to her father.

As his daughter made gestures signifying the return of her surname, her father immediately burst into tears in the presence of everyone.

Netizens stated that his tears proved the deep bond he had developed with his daughter over the years.

The moment was bittersweet, filled with both joy and nostalgia as the beautiful bride happily sealed her union.

Many were moved by the father's emotional display, with some recalling similar moments from their own weddings.

However, some others expressed disappointment at the bride's attitude, stating that she acted nonchalant after seeing her dad cry.

"The moment the bride was asked to give back her surname to her dad. An emotional moment for the dad, but happy moment for the bride and Mom. Do you think your dad will cry on your big day too?" the video's caption read.

Reactions as father cries on daughter's wedding day

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Athanasia said:

"This one nah nonchalant bride."

@CHIMUANYA wrote:

"She should have atleast console him."

@Toxic Concotion commented:

"Why does it seem like the lady is deriving some sort of pleasure from her father's tears???"

@Olufunmilola said:

"If my papa cry like this, I no go do wedding again oo, I go follow my papa back to his house."

@Thrift vendor in Ogun state said:

"The bride no really send oo."

@Doyinn said:

"If I see my dad cry like this, I won’t be able to control my tears, I love that man with all of my existence. I pray my dad lives long to enjoy the fruit of his labor."

@YDK—DAMILOLA reacted:

"Why is she doing her hand like that with joy at least console him, i cant stand my parents crying."

@Shogbon Beatrice adenike said:

"Sorry to say this, I don't like the lady's attitude. I broke down watching my dad cry on my engagement day she should have comfort him."

@BettyLisa commented:

"And nothing go make me change my surname for man way go misbehave with another lady. I will just attach his surname to my name."

@MO said:

"I am not returning my dad's name oo I would bear both my dad and my husband's name together."

@Ann2020 said:

"I don't like her attitude toward her Dad, Her dad might be difficult but she might be his favourite, she should hv shown little concern."

@beaksbabe said:

"See as him dey cry as if another person daughter no return her own papa name because of am."

@akosuaadomaa25 said:

"Me dier when am married i don’t wonna change my surname oo. I went to free JHS 3 without paying school fees cause of my name. That was my headmaster surname. He was like girl where u from."

@Henny Gold1314 said:

"Me and my dad go cry that day oo because my mom is late(12years now) may her soul continue to rest in perfect peace amen inshallah."

@THE CANDY said:

"I’ll only add your surname to mine, which one is return the surname, name that I’ve been known with all my life name that opens doors for me, and gives me respect Abeg o."

@teymie15 said:

"My dad tears when my sister got married ehhh me sef cry for the man cause my sister is so gentle and respectful me sef miss her."

@Haa Dun added:

"Cheers to us that's not using any family surname but our first name as surface, so e no go too hard us, and if my hubby surname too no fine Omo na him nd his children go dey use am ooo."

@Moses Reigns Tsama reacted:

"Why do people really think the father is crying because of the name. This is literally tears of joy. The father is just so glad."

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian father who gave his daughter out to a man cried his heart out on her wedding day.

In the video, the father was visibly trying to hold back his tears but tears began to trickle down his cheeks.

