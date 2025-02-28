A Nigerian man went the extra mile to make his daughter happy on the day of her birth, as he did the unusual

In a video, the lady said she has been disturbing her father to buy her a food tray, and he decided to buy her something else

However, instead of a good tray, the lady got a lot of fufu from her father and it was loaded in a big bag

A Nigerian lady said she asked her father to buy her a food tray as a birthday treat and the man did the unusual for her.

According to the video seen on TikTok, the Nigerian man may not have understood what his daughter meant by a food tray.

The lady said she asked her father to buy her food tray. Photo credit: TikTok/@vall_divia.

The video posted by @vall__divia showed that her father bought many wraps of fufu as birthday food.

Instead of a food tray, Divia received a big bag containing many wraps of fufu which appeared to have been specially prepared for her.

The lady got a fufu from her father instead of a food tray. Photo credit: TikTok/@vall_divia.

She opened the bag and poured the fufu on the floor, and she could not believe what she saw.

She captioned the video:

"After Disturbing my Dad for a food tray as a birthday gift...buh he decided to get me something else. See the sack bag sefa. Ah don Taya for this man."

A lot of people who saw the video took to the comment section to share funny reactions.

Others said there was no way Divia would be able to finish that quantity of fufu.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man buys his daughter fufuf

@PRÃ_ÏSÊ said:

"Make ruth no catch that fufu."

@DÕM said:

"Funniest part you go dey hear..” I have gotten you something better than food tray."

@LittleMissStephanie said:

"Be like say you no show am food tray inspo na why he change plan."

@Mr Loud said:

"Two in the morning and two in the night."

@Mhiz lucrencia said:

"Na only tray you go just add laidat."

@Viany30BG said:

"Nah food bag you later see instead of food tray."

@Anambra baker and more said:

"This size is fufu nah 500 dem go sell am ooo so imagine if u sell all. Your dad just made u rich but u don’t know."

@luca discacciati said:

"Sha if na ur guy na break up once as na ur papa u just laugh bill ur papa new phone of 1.3 na or bag of 2m na."

@Nonny said:

"Na your capital to use start fufu business be that then u go fit buy food tray for yourself on your next birthday. He's a very thoughtful fada."

