A young Nigerian man has shared his take on the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination

According to the man, it is possible that a student would prepare very well for the examination and still fail

He said hard work is important to pass the UTME, but sometimes, grace also works for people sitting for the test

A Nigerian man shared his opinion about the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In a Facebook post, the man identified as Tutor Doctor said that sometimes, passing the examination was not based on hard work alone.

Tutor Doctor says one also needs grace to pass the JAMB examination. Photo credit: Facebook Tutor Doctor and JAMB.

Tutor Doctor noted that sometimes, a student would prepare very well but still fail to pass.

He said grace was also as important as hard work for those writing the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) UTME.

His words on Facebook:

"The sad reality about JAMB that nobody talks about. You can prepare for months, attend all the classes, answer every past question perfectly and still get blindsided in two hours. JAMB is not always about who studied hardest. Sometimes it's about who was lucky enough to get a question set they could manage under pressure. Hard work matters, yes. But in this system, grace and strategy matter just as much."

Tutor Doctor claimed someone who may not have studied well might even pass the examination due to grace and luck.

He said:

"This is why someone who barely studied can sometimes score higher than someone who gave it everything. Life is not fair. If you're still writing, do your best. But don't tie your entire worth to one exam. Your dreams are still valid with or without a perfect score."

The man says hard work is important in passing JAMB but grace also matters. Photo credit: Facebook/Tutor Doctor.

Some people who commented on his post agreed with him, noting that some people were just lucky when it comes to examinations.

Reactions to man's comment about JAMB

Legit.ng compiled some comments below

Ma Ky said:

"Not me scoring 264 without admission but later got admitted with 230 in the same course and school I applied to at first."

Sheen SSA said:

"Swears there's no lie here. I did jamb last year score 282. My last year subject did not have much calculations apart from physics. But this year own my biology, physic, chemistry where full of calculations. I workout tire and later 6minutes of my Time was wasted because of the system issue so I didn't even finish with my physics."

Abubakar Haruna Suleiman said:

"Tutor doctor him self thanks for the message, have you done with ur exams?"

Onyinye Juliet said:

"Thank you so much my tutor."

Godswill Chidiebube said:

"Tutor Doctor himself. Are you through with your own exam."

