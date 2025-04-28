A Nigerian man caught the attention of netizens after posting a video of his father who's writing the 2025 UTME

In a video, he showed his father standing on a queue alongside other candidates that came for the same examination

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app encouraged the older man in the comments section

A video of an older man sitting for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has gone viral online.

The clip, which showed the older candidate patiently waiting in line alongside younger students, was shared by his son on social media.

Son shows off dad who's a UTME candidate

The video was posted on TikTok by @brownie_dc221, who captioned it with an emotional remark about his father's decision to take the examination.

He noted that his father longed to write the examination despite his age and nobody stood against his decision.

"Life is so private that no one knows that my father wants to write JAMB as well," he said.

Reactions as older man writes JAMB examination

The video generated a great response from netizens on TikTok, who praised the older man's determination and love for education.

Many users took to the comments section to offer words of encouragement, applauding his courage in pursuing further education.

The massive attention the video received proved the admirable qualities of the older man, who refused to let age be a barrier to achieving his goals.

His story served as an inspiration to many, emphasising that it's never too late to pursue one's aspirations.

@SlORe said:

"My papa wrote jamb with me cause we made a bet that if I got a higher score than him he would buy me new phone oo. Aah you ppl I no win the bet oo I scored 225 this man scored 245 shame wear me koko shoe. I'm convinced that man cheated because it's not making sense."

@Abdollah Art said:

"I have a question what exactly do old people need jamb for because am confused."

@zeezion said:

"I am a teacher, my 2019 WAEC set dare me to rewrite jamb, I took the challenge, I shock them with 291 score."

@Chi chi commented:

"I remember when my dad wrote waec, my peers mocked me cause my dad wore uniform, but I wasn't ashamed and will never be ashamed of my dad."

@Kc said:

"That’s how my father did too in 2012 he study lawyer but now. He’s doing now and I hope your father study like Lawyer or doctor? All other cause is useless."

@Lasisi Raphael commented:

"I am close to 50 years and a graduate of University of Lagos, I wrote Jamb to broaden my knowledge sometimes, no knowledge is a waste,it also makes me know what the children are going through."

@Vibez added:

"Some go to school for knowledge not for money, same as me i don’t want to go to school to work under someone i prefer going to school just for knowledge."

Watch the video here:

94-year-old man registers for JAMB 3025

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Adedapo Idowu, who is determined to fulfil his lifelong dream of attending a tertiary institution, registered for the 2025 UTME.

Idowu, in JAMB's latest bulletin, shared how he was able to beat the odds against elderly candidates and also commended the board for a seamless registration process.

