Lady Installs Solar System in her House, Gets Many Panels with Tubular Batteries, Enjoys 24/7 Light
- A Nigerian lady who wanted constant electricity in her house has installed a solar system with more than five panels
- The lady said she spent N3m on the solar that came with two tubular batteries as energy backup for sundown
- Many Nigerians who were amazed by her installation asked questions about the cost of her panels and batteries
A Nigerian lady has chosen green energy after she got frustrated by the lousy electricity supply in her area.
She invested N3m into a solar system that could power her house and supply energy to her home appliances.
Solar panels with tubular batteries
The lady (@teenarh13) captured the moment many solar panels were brought into her compound and her installers got to work.
The panels were arranged by the wall before being lifted, each with a rope, and affixed to her roof in a video.
Her solar system has a dual-purpose inverter with an internal MPPT charger and two tubular batteries for its backup.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Pounds and dollars said:
"Hold on bruh. u installed Solar of 3m on a rented apartment? Wow."
She replied:
"Yes na,the solar na still my own."
Paula said:
"My daddy use to install solar guys and CCTV."
Ego oyibo said:
"Solar 3 million with 2 batteries ke I bought my solar for 2.2m and it came with 4 batteries so I no understand."
Tqueen said:
"So solar of 3m only coms wit 2 batteries. hmm."
Kay doubted the solar price:
"'2battery and 5 panel for 3m?? Ooookay okay."
Odugwukamsi asked:
"E go carry 4horse powe AC?"
She said:
"No."
jessi_hairling said:
"Me calculating how long it will take me to buy this with my salary….forever oo."
lucy graham said:
"I made 5m in 3 hours thanks for the game."
Man installed 10KVA solar in his house
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, also the CEO of aptLearn, stirred massive reactions on Monday, June 19, 2023, with his 10KVA solar system in his house.
The man, @Kynsofficial, said that installing the solar to generate his electricity is the best decision he made for himself so far this year.
