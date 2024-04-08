Global site navigation

Lady Installs Solar System in her House, Gets Many Panels with Tubular Batteries, Enjoys 24/7 Light
Lady Installs Solar System in her House, Gets Many Panels with Tubular Batteries, Enjoys 24/7 Light

by  Joseph Omotayo
  • A Nigerian lady who wanted constant electricity in her house has installed a solar system with more than five panels
  • The lady said she spent N3m on the solar that came with two tubular batteries as energy backup for sundown
  • Many Nigerians who were amazed by her installation asked questions about the cost of her panels and batteries

A Nigerian lady has chosen green energy after she got frustrated by the lousy electricity supply in her area.

She invested N3m into a solar system that could power her house and supply energy to her home appliances.

Solar energy in Nigeria/Enjoying constant light.
The lady showed off her solar panels and batteries. Photo source: @teenarh13
Source: TikTok

Solar panels with tubular batteries

The lady (@teenarh13) captured the moment many solar panels were brought into her compound and her installers got to work.

The panels were arranged by the wall before being lifted, each with a rope, and affixed to her roof in a video.

Her solar system has a dual-purpose inverter with an internal MPPT charger and two tubular batteries for its backup.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pounds and dollars said:

"Hold on bruh. u installed Solar of 3m on a rented apartment? Wow."

She replied:

"Yes na,the solar na still my own."

Paula said:

"My daddy use to install solar guys and CCTV."

Ego oyibo said:

"Solar 3 million with 2 batteries ke I bought my solar for 2.2m and it came with 4 batteries so I no understand."

Tqueen said:

"So solar of 3m only coms wit 2 batteries. hmm."

Kay doubted the solar price:

"'2battery and 5 panel for 3m?? Ooookay okay."

Odugwukamsi asked:

"E go carry 4horse powe AC?"

She said:

"No."

jessi_hairling said:

"Me calculating how long it will take me to buy this with my salary….forever oo."

lucy graham said:

"I made 5m in 3 hours thanks for the game."

Man installed 10KVA solar in his house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, also the CEO of aptLearn, stirred massive reactions on Monday, June 19, 2023, with his 10KVA solar system in his house.

The man, @Kynsofficial, said that installing the solar to generate his electricity is the best decision he made for himself so far this year.

Source: Legit.ng

