A Nigerian lady who wanted constant electricity in her house has installed a solar system with more than five panels

The lady said she spent N3m on the solar that came with two tubular batteries as energy backup for sundown

Many Nigerians who were amazed by her installation asked questions about the cost of her panels and batteries

A Nigerian lady has chosen green energy after she got frustrated by the lousy electricity supply in her area.

She invested N3m into a solar system that could power her house and supply energy to her home appliances.

The lady showed off her solar panels and batteries. Photo source: @teenarh13

Source: TikTok

Solar panels with tubular batteries

The lady (@teenarh13) captured the moment many solar panels were brought into her compound and her installers got to work.

The panels were arranged by the wall before being lifted, each with a rope, and affixed to her roof in a video.

Her solar system has a dual-purpose inverter with an internal MPPT charger and two tubular batteries for its backup.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Pounds and dollars said:

"Hold on bruh. u installed Solar of 3m on a rented apartment? Wow."

She replied:

"Yes na,the solar na still my own."

Paula said:

"My daddy use to install solar guys and CCTV."

Ego oyibo said:

"Solar 3 million with 2 batteries ke I bought my solar for 2.2m and it came with 4 batteries so I no understand."

Tqueen said:

"So solar of 3m only coms wit 2 batteries. hmm."

Kay doubted the solar price:

"'2battery and 5 panel for 3m?? Ooookay okay."

Odugwukamsi asked:

"E go carry 4horse powe AC?"

She said:

"No."

jessi_hairling said:

"Me calculating how long it will take me to buy this with my salary….forever oo."

lucy graham said:

"I made 5m in 3 hours thanks for the game."

