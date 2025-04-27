A Nigerian mother lamented as her daughter’s UTME was set by 6:30 am by JAMB, as she recounted her experience

She shared how she went through stress when her daughter’s mock exam was fixed for 6:30 am

Many reacted as she called on the examination body to review their timing, as parents also underwent stress

A Nigerian mother shared her experience after driving her daughter to her mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) venue.

She noted that the mock exam was set by 6:30 am and she had to drive her daughter to the venue that morning.

Woman shares experience about daughter's 6:30am JAMB exam. Photo: Porch Olori

Source: Facebook

Identified as Porch Olori on Facebook, the mother shared how the experience affected her eyes.

She also lamented as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board set her daughter’s main exam at 6:30 again.

The mother called on the board to look into the timing of the examination.

Her Facebook post read:

“Fixing Jamb Exam for 6:30am is not just stressful for the candidates, but for parents whose responsibilities it is to drive or take these kids to their various centers.I know what I went through driving before day break, just to take my daughter to her center during her Jamb mock exam few weeks ago.

“My eyes hurt so bad navigating through heavy trucks and trailers. Now, her main Exam has been fixed for 6:30am again tomorrow, and I’m here thinking of the shege promax I’ll experience just to get her to her center on time. I think Jamb needs to do something about their timing.”

Reactions trail woman’s complaints on JAMB timing

Titilope Babatunde Kush said:

"Not funny at all. Please, don't think of driving to her centre tomorrow.Just go lodge in an hotel that's just a stone throw to her centre this evening. Na beg I beg you oooo...The real exam is here, this is not the time to experience shege that could be traumatic ooo... Especially for the sake of your daughter that will be writing the exam. All the best."

Hamdalat Abike said:

"Hummmm it's not funny at all imagine for someone like me that has twins from lasu road here one at convenant ota while the other one at bammy college ore aro jamb do me bad I swear."

Oluwakemi Adeoti Ayoola said:

"Don't mind them jare. That's what they use to do since years back. That time is too stressful. How can you fixed exam for 6:30a.m. well the Lord is your strength. Best wishes Tunmise."

A Nigerian mum narrated the stress she went through to take her daughter to her JAMB 6:30 am mock exam. Photo: JAMB

Source: UGC

Source: Legit.ng