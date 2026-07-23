The US government has outlined three specific actions that can result in a noncitizen being removed from the country

Most deportations are carried out by air at the US government's expense, though some involve a combination of air and ground transport

Noncitizens facing a deportation order have the right to appeal the ruling, with legal services available to assist them

The United States government has published a clear breakdown of what can lead to a noncitizen being deported and how the removal process unfolds, offering important guidance for immigrants living in the country.

According to information published on the official USA.gov website, deportation refers to the formal process of removing a noncitizen from the United States for breaching immigration law.

US lists 3 actions that can lead to foreigner's deportation and explains process. Photo: Pakin Songmor

Source: Getty Images

The government has identified three specific categories of behaviour that can trigger removal proceedings.

3 Actions That Can Lead to Deportation

A noncitizen may face deportation if they commit the following actions:

Participate in criminal acts Be considered a threat to public safety Violate the terms of their visa

These three conditions represent the primary grounds on which the US government can initiate the removal process against a foreign national.

For anyone who wants to confirm whether a deportation order exists against a specific individual, the Department of Justice manages the Automated Case Information System, which allows users to check immigration court dates and order details by entering an A-number.

This eight or nine-digit identifier appears on all correspondence from the Department of Homeland Security and the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

How US Deportation Process Works

Once a removal order is in place, the majority of deportations are carried out by air, with the US government covering the cost of travel. In some cases, a combination of air and ground transportation is used instead.

There is a separate provision for foreign nationals convicted of nonviolent offences. Under a programme called Rapid REPAT, eligible individuals may be released from prison early on the condition that they voluntarily return to their country of origin, rather than serving out a full sentence before being deported.

Deportation orders are not always final. The US government notes that some rulings can be appealed, and it strongly advises anyone in this situation to secure legal assistance before pursuing that route. Nonprofit legal organisations are among the resources available to those who cannot afford private counsel.

For questions specific to filing an appeal, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services operates offices that can provide guidance.

Additionally, noncitizens who believe their civil rights were violated at any point during the process have the option of filing a formal complaint with the Department of Homeland Security.

US publishes employment pathways for Green Card

In a related story on Legit.ng, the United States government outlined three main employment-based pathways through which foreign nationals could apply for a Green Card.

Eligible categories ranged from workers with extraordinary ability and advanced degrees to physicians serving underserved communities.

The US government explained how one could qualify under any of the three categories to apply for a Green Card via employment.

Source: Legit.ng