A student of a Nigerian private school sparked debate after sharing the punishment she was given

She stated that her lecturer gave her the punishment because she laughed during lectures and disrupted the class

Many who came across the video shared diverse opinions on social media, with some noting that it was giving advanced secondary school vibes

A Nigerian student at a private university shared the punishment she received after laughing in class.

Her female lecturer punished her because she laughed in class and disrupted the lecture.

A lady writes an apology to her lecturer in a full book. Photo: @mentallybipolar

Source: TikTok

In a video by @mentallybipolar, the young lady revealed that her punishment was to write “I am sorry Mrs Moyin” in a full exercise book.

She wrote the words line by line from the first page of the exercise book to the last page.

Her opening statement read:

“Apology to Mrs Moyin. I am sorry Mrs Moyin for disrupting your class.”

She captioned the video:

“You laughed in class in a private university. The whole book.”

In the comment section, the lady revealed that it took her one month to complete the punishment.

Watch the video below:

Private university student's video sparks debate

Many who came across the video shared diverse opinions, as the video went viral on social media.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@#Xaviour said:

"I’m too lazy to do that.. make she do her worse."

@Ashamuge 2k 2k said:

"Nawa oh…private uni be giving advanced secondary school."

@upgraded natty said:

"Dem say go federal university you say no...good for you!!"

@she_is_geminy said:

"Same goes to my school and I am to write to the dean of student affairs for laughing and clapping during a fight btw two students in the chapel."

@ČHANGWE ĂFRICAN PØET said:

"Can we talk about the consistency in the handwriting? i mean it looks perfect throughout."

@LunaRey said:

"See me, I would just write one page and print the rest. then glue it back to look like a book."

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

