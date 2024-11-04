A Nigerian lady has narrated an irritating incident that happened to her on a public bus she had entered

According to the young lady, she boarded the vehicle on her way back from work and almost ran out of breath, no thanks to a female passenger

The lady shared a video of the unpleasant incident on TikTok, and it sparked mixed reactions among netizens

A young lady, @justrose_eee, has advised people to help the environment and not contribute to the country's hardship with their attitudes.

@justrose_eee stated this while recounting her unpleasant encounter with a female passenger on a public bus she boarded.

She said she struggled to breathe. Photo Credit: @justrose_eee

@justrose_eee said she entered the bus on her way home from work. She posted a video on TikTok of a female passenger with her arms raised in her direction.

Apparently, the female passenger gave an offensive odour, which was worsened by her raised up arm.

"I almost ran out of breath in a public bus while coming back from work," the lady wrote.

Her TikTok clip elicited reactions online.

Watch her video below:

Rose's video amused internet users

Awaji said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Sorry."

Alpha said:

"Sorry dear, but her face showed a bit. I don't think you should have put her face sha."

Honestmuller1 said:

"Person way you go bite her hand."

RICH MAN😎 said:

"This is attempted murder."

Sarah🖤🌺 said:

"Rose this is the second time."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who entered a bus was surprised that no other passenger flagged the vehicle.

Lady shares embarrassing incident on staff bus

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a working-class lady had recounted an embarrassing incident that happened to her on a bus.

The funny incident involved her bag's contents spilling onto the floor of a staff bus with everyone present. The hilarious video shared by @teenahsznx on TikTok recounted the cringe-worthy moment when three steaming hot 'okpas' tumbled out of her bag.

In her caption, she expressed her utter embarrassment about the situation, stating that she only wanted to disappear. Viewers on TikTok flooded the comments section with reactions ranging from sympathy to amusement.

