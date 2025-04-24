A Nigerian lady has expressed her pain on social media after finding out that her boyfriend was spending heavily on his side chick

According to the lady, she was told by her hair vendor that her man ordered about five wigs worth N1.2 million for another lady

While sharing her chat with the vendor online, she lamented that her man had not spent on her like that since they began dating

A Nigerian lady has cried out online after making a painful discovery of her boyfriend's lavish spending on his side chick.

The lady claimed she learned about her partner's behaviour from her hair vendor, who revealed that the man had ordered five wigs worth a huge amount of money for his alleged side chick.

Lady rages as her man orders wigs worth N1.2 million for side chick

Lady posts her WhatsApp chat with hair vendor

The story was shared on TikTok by @chary525, who expressed bitterness over her boyfriend's behaviour after listening to the hair vendor's voice note on WhatsApp.

In the voice note, the hair vendor claimed that the man had messaged her directly to place the order, specifying that the wigs were for his "babe".

The vendor became suspicious when she noticed the delivery address was not her customer's address.

She felt compelled to inform the lady about the situation, given their existing relationship as hair vendor and client.

Lady reports customer who ordered wigs worth N1.2 million for his side chick

In her words:

"Good afternoon. I have something to tell you. You know say your guy no know me as your hair vendor. He sent me a DM that he wants to order five wigs for his babe worth N1.2 million. When I saw the profile, I knew he was your boyfriend cause you've posted him on Snapchat before. At first I thought he wanted to order the wig for you until he dropped the address for delivery and no be your address. I feel so disappointed."

The lady's reaction was one of shock and hurt. She expressed her frustration, questioning why her boyfriend would spend such a large sum on another woman when he had previously been unwilling to spend similar amounts on her.

She felt betrayed and deceived, emphasising the disparity in how he treated her versus his alleged side chick.

She lamented:

"Lucky no go kee me. This boy wetin dey worry am sef? Nawa o. This relationship don even tire me I no go lie. This is the same person I asked for hair two weeks back N320k hair and he told me to hold on. Understanding girlfriend wey I be. So this boy dey see money like this? E be like say na even me be the side chick for the relationship. If that girl see that wig, make I bend. She no go see am. Me? I go come your place collect those wigs. Nothing go sup. Thank God say he no know you."

Reactions as lady posts chat with hair vendor

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Ojuloge|ContentCreator said:

"You should have hidden her business name. She had your back, protect her."

@Big_Steph said:

"Ur boyfriend get 1.5 million na you no wear one good wig?"

@Eeslamm_xx asked:

"You dey tear ticket for car garage?"

@ꪶꪖ𝕫ꪗ ᦔꪖꪀᥴꫀ𝕣 said:

"Who send the vendor ???? Ewo ni Werey, very unprofessional. Wetin concern am??? Omo."

@Adaeze said:

"Omo guyyyy am nt suprised tho mine got Val gift for his ex and he gave me nothing nothing. It hurts tho."

@Ebitonye1 said:

"My own is why are you people bashing her because of her voice?? Since when did you become responsible for how you sound. Una just too do for this app ehhhhh."

@Mimi_rugue added:

"Maybe she lost her voice due to cough or something you guys should rest ahh."

Watch the video here:

Lady discovers boyfriend has another woman

