A Nigerian lady said she discovered that her man had another girl in his life, and he never told her about it

In a video trending on social media, the lady said she had no idea that her man was in a four-year relationship

When she discovered this, she had to leave the relationship, noting that she deserved better than that

Reactions have trailed the video of a lady who shared how she found out that her man had another woman.

In the video, which was shared on TikTok, the lady, identified as Etse, said she was dating a man, but he had another woman.

Etse said her boyfriend had another woman in his life. Photo credit: TikTok/@yomilistens.

Source: TikTok

In the short clip shared by @yomilistens, Etse was asked to describe the point when she discovered that her relationship had ended.

Etse revealed that she knew the relationship had ended when she was always begging her man to fulfil her emotional needs.

She said it was when she found out that her man had a woman she had been dating for four years.

Etse said she had no idea that there was another woman in her man's life until he confessed it himself.

Etse says her man was in a 4-year relationship, and she had no idea. Photo credit: TikTok/@yomilistens.

Source: TikTok

He had to confess the truth that he has a woman in his life, breaking Etse's heart. At that point, Etse said she had to leave.

Her words:

"Whe I had to beg for things I shouldn't be begging for, and it's not even like mone, you know, material things. It was like emotional things. I was still in the university. We met through a friend and we started dating and he did not tell me anything about having another girlfriend. Eight months in, I found out that he had an Instagram page and he had this hashtag "couple goals". I texted him and he told me he was in a four-year relationship while dating me. There was nothing I could do."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady breaks up with her man

@yemisuccess said:

"Etse Oghena don talk, truth or dare."

@P®°G®£$$ said:

"We don hear etse part...oya gv the guy mic make we hear him own side of the story."

@LA Muse said:

"Etse you're heavily endowed by God and also beautiful and down to earth. Stay strong gir."

@Keliwil said:

"Ghana and Nigeria🇳🇬 really have a lot in common. Etse is the name of a lady in Nigeria and also Etse is a name of a male twin (the younger one) in ewe (In Ghana). The pronunciation not same though."

Source: Legit.ng