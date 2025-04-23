A disappointed Nigerian man has shared his conversation with his girlfriend whom he sent a whopping sum of N1 million

While sharing the chat on X, the man expressed his pain over the fact that she didn't appreciate the gift properly when she received it

Social media users who came across the post on the X app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian man's generosity was met with what he perceived as ingratitude from his Yoruba girlfriend.

The man, who shared their WhatsApp chat online, had sent his girlfriend a huge gift of N1 million, expecting a grateful response.

Man posts chat with 'ungrateful' girlfriend

The chat, posted by @KvngGenerous on X, revealed the man's disappointment when his girlfriend's reaction fell short of his expectations.

After sending N1 million to her, he waited for a call or a more heartfelt thank you, but instead, she simply replied with a brief "thanks".

He immediately queried her and asked "Just thanks?", but her next response left him feeling disheartened.

"Told you I want to start a business and you're sending me N1 million. Smiles," she said.

The man took to the X app to express his frustration, and also express his fears about dating Yoruba girls in Lagos.

In his words:

"This is why I don’t like dating Yoruba girls in Lagos. Bunch of ingrates."

Reactions as man posts chat with 'ungrateful' girlfriend

Nigerians flocked to the comments section on the platform to share their thoughts on the matter.

While some users sympathised with the man's plight, others criticised his expectation of a better response from his girlfriend.

Many argued that the girlfriend's reaction was not necessarily ungrateful, but rather a sincere reply.

Some users also took issue with the man's generalisation, pointing out that individuals should not be judged based on their ethnicity or location.

Temi Ajayi said:

"And you go get some of your guys way need that 20k badly to buy one kilo to do Easter today. You shouldn’t be in this community!"

Timmy Denyd said:

"Hope say you don ask your bank for reversal???"

Fadeerah wrote:

"Is that how you just block someone you call your girlfriend? Beautiful people kindly patronize me."

Pato Imole said:

"Sometime I want to comment on something and laugh but I remember I have done something like this to someone’s daughter lol I mean my ex I paid for her school fee lol she didn’t even reply me again because I didn’t send her the full payment."

Stray bull said:

"U still block am? Omor if na me I go make sure say I collect dah moni back by all means. Ajehhh. If timberland boy no mount her side mk I no waytin go cause am."

Best girl wrote:

"Nice one but you don't have to prove anything to anyone. Whether true or a lie. U don't need no validation even if u have such amount f money or not. If u do, is urs & u decide what t do with it. Never mind anybody."

Avn concept said:

"Ahhhh. My house rent was sent at a goal! And "thanks" was her only reply? Guy. Ah swear, u go recieve "thank you my chief" "thank you my warrior" "thank you my emperor" etc. Morning, afternoon and night for Atleast 2months, na u go dey beg me to stop!"

Yjucj2 added:

"My problem is not all these talks on CS, my own is that I'm seeing that you blocked her but I no dey see "refunded". Did you delete some part of the chats?? Just for clarity purpose, asking out of curiosity."

See the post below:

Man breaks up with his ungrateful girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man ended his relationship with his girlfriend in a surprising manner that caused reactions on Facebook.

The lady who is believed to be an ex-girlfriend of a yahoo boy rejected a Tecno phone while requesting an iPhone 12 Pro max.

