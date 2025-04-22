A Nigerian lady has shared a video detailing her sad experience while living with an unknown person who had taken her in

According to the story, the unidentified girl got very furious and chased her out of the house with her bags around 11pm

Social media users who came across the heartbreaking video on the platform stormed the comments section to react to it

A Nigerian lady has shared her heartbreaking encounter with an unknown girl whom she accused of exploiting her.

The lady's story began when she relocated to Lagos for work and was introduced to a young girl who offered her accommodation.

Lady shares why she was beaten and chased out of house by 11pm

Source: TikTok

Lady gets chased out by 11pm

The lady, known on TikTok as @ellaebere647, recounted her traumatic experience in a heartfelt video.

According to her, the host's attitude changed dramatically after a dispute arose over the proceeds from a phone sale.

The host had assisted the lady in selling her broken phone at Computer Village in Ikeja, but when she requested her share of the money to cover basic needs, she was met with aggression.

In an unexpected display of hostility, the host physically assaulted the lady and sent her out of the house around 11 pm, in the midst of a downpour.

Lady beaten after requesting for money from girl who took her into her house.

Source: TikTok

The lady was left to fend for herself, carrying her belongings and braving the hard weather until daybreak.

Her ordeal was compounded by the fact that she was unfamiliar with Lagos and had no phone to seek help.

In her words:

"I once went to Lagos to live with an unknown girl a friend introduced me to who beat me up and threw me out by 11 pm in the night and rain beat me up with my bags till day break in the streets of Lagos just cause I asked her to give me the money she made from my broke phone she helped me to sell at computer village Ikeja so I can use the money to feed and pray transport fare to work.

"I saw hell in lagos 2021, I went to Lagos to work n make money actually, so when day break, how i found my way from there is a long story cos I don’t know anyone in lagos and i had no phone."

Reactions as lady shares experience in Lagos

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Evagrace said:

"Mine is the opposite, I accommodated someone I didn't ask for a anything oo, before you know she told me about her colleagues who's looking for where to stay and I accepted her, my eye see shege."

@Oyindamola commented:

"My story too, first time I will be beaten rain fall overnight so all the ground was muddy, all my clothes was on the ground, I was fighting for my life and also trying to prevent."

@monica commented:

"Una funny oo, why would u go nd live with someone u don’t know in another state, Wetin u go find for Lagos."

@Churchwill said:

"I’m so sorry girl, I experienced something similar from someone I called an friend she and her sister fought me and threw my stuff outside but thank God I rented my own house now and I’m staying alone."

@Annybraiz said:

"Y'all ar telling her 2 fight back wt if she incured a very deep injury like u don't kw hw violent pple could get. Thank God she didn't leave with scars."

@kwinjoan122345 said:

"The way loneliness wan kpai to the extent of looking for someone to visit or live with me cux house too big."

@somizi said:

"I experienced same thing ohh she beat crase commot for my eye omor but wenti I take pay her back na pack her money and run away she cry ehhh."

@ChairmanMao said:

"Someone accommodate you in her house, I’m sure you’re not paying rent and you want her to return whatever change she sees when she helped you to repair your phone. Women funny gan."

@APRIL 14 said:

"Life is so private nobody knows i'm struggling to provide for me and my baby girl."

@Mercy luxury Jweries said:

"Beat me ke,am not bragging o, Na accident n emergency ward we go land ourselves, Ds one no be bragging, we go beat ourselves dey nurse chronic illness after dem discharge us."

@Nebular628 added:

"You go do lesbiian, how ur fellow girl won beat u up, cause dis one no clear, and which kin work u do for your phone sef."

Watch the video here:

