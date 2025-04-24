A Filipino man has identified a cardinal of the Catholic church whose election as the next pontiff would send Filipinos into a frenzy

Prominent cardinals like Pietro Parolin, Peter Erdö, and Luis Antonio Tagle are in contention to succeed the late Pope Francis, who passed away on Easter Monday, precisely on April 21

There are 138 electors out of 252 cardinals who will vote to decide the next leader of the Catholic church

A Filipino, identified on TikTok as @davidswagapino, has drummed up support for one of the key cardinals that could become the next pope.

With the death of Pope Francis, the Vatican will convene a papal conclave to elect a new pope.

A man drums support for Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle. Photo Credit: NurPhoto. TikTok/@davidswagapino

Source: Getty Images

Filipino man picks Pope Francis' likely successor

Of the numerous names that have been flying on social media, the Filipino man believes Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle is most likely to be the next pope.

Cardinal Tagle, of Philippine descent, is regarded as a progressive figure within the Catholic church.

The 67-year-old has advocated for an inclusive approach to LGBT issues and criticised the harsh language historically used against certain communities.

In a TikTok video, @davidswagapino explained that Filipinos are usually excited when one of their own doing well in their field globally identifies with the Philippines.

Citing former boxer Manny Pacquiao as an example, the Filipino man said it would be the biggest moment in his country's history if Cardinal Tagle becomes Pope Francis' successor. In his words:

"If this Filipino guy becomes pope, be prepared because Filipino people everywhere are gonna go crazy. Like, if I know one thing about Filipino people, we get really excited when any Filipino person does anything cool

"Example, an NBA player says that they are part and they give a shoutout to the Philippines, we all immediately become fans, and that's like an Instagram story repost level of excitement

"Now, let's say a Filipino person wins something big or they have a very significant pop-culture moment. That person becomes nationally recognised. Like, if you ask any Filipino, they'd probably know who that is and when a Filipino person gets to the level of somebody like Manny Pacquiao, things start to get a little insane

"Kids these days might not know what I'm talking about, but during Manny Pacquiao's time, Filipino people were having huge celebrations, entire family gatherings just to watch Manny Pacquiao box.

"Right now, every news story that I'm reading says that Cardinal Tagle, the cardinal from the Philippines, is the most likely successor to Pope Francis. Now, just imagine for one second how Filipinos would act if a Filipino person became the most influential religious figure in the entire world.

"That's a very realistic possibility right now, and if that happens, I guarantee it, we are going to go nuts. I haven't been around that long, but I will have to say it would probably be the biggest Filipino moment in all of history and it would be awesome."

A man says Filipinos want Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to be the next pope. Photo Credit: Franco Origlia, TikTok/@davidswagapino

Source: Getty Images

The Filipino's video hit over three million views as people shared their thoughts on who should be the next pope.

Watch his video below:

Man's next pope pick stirs reactions

Markooos said:

"That's why I'm hoping it's not Cardinal Tagle. Cardinal Tagle is great but some people in the PH are not ( Corrupt Politicians)."

ANDY'S CÙMMÍNG said:

"Other filo dont want cardinal Tagle to be next pope because of political views hahaha it shows who they support."

Summer Powell said:

"Fingers crossed for cardinal tagle he will win so many young Catholics back to the church."

kylle! said:

"Not only is he Filipino, he has the most views aligned with Pope Francis. I’m literally converting back to Catholicism if he becomes Pope."

☭Sir_Outl4w☭ said:

"We need a progressive like Cardinal Tagle. Trad conservatives dont really believe in God, they just use religion as an easy justification for their already existing bigotry."

Kwek said:

"If Cardinal Tagle becomes Pope, all Chinese will celebrate with the Filipinos."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an over 800-year-old prophecy about the next pope resurfaces after Pope Francis' death.

Nigerian bishop among those to elect pope

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported about the Nigerian bishop, Cardinal Peter Okpaleke, who is among the cardinals to elect Pope Francis' successor.

Cardinal Okpaleke's journey to the revered position is deeply rooted in years of spiritual service, academic distinction, and unwavering commitment to the church.

Cardinal Okpaleke's elevation is seen not only as recognition of personal merit but also as a symbol of the growing influence of the African Church in global Catholicism.

