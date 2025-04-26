A Nigerian Catholic priest has shared why there were some coins placed inside Pope Francis' coffin before it was sealed

The Pope, who died on Monday, April 21 will be laid to rest in Rome on Saturday, April 26 after a solemn ceremony

According to the Catholic priest, there is a meaning behind the 12 coins placed inside the coffin of late Pope Francis

A Catholic priest has shared information to educate people about the papacy and the burial of Pope Francis.

In a Facebook post, the Catholic priest said 12 pieces of coins were placed inside the Pope's coffin.

12 coins represent the 12 years of Pope Francis' papacy. Photo credit: Facebook/Fada Mentor, Vatican News and Getty Images/Evry Onefive. Coins used for illustration only.

According to Fada Mentor, the 12 pieces of coins were placed in the coffin because they were minted during the Pope's tenure.

He said each year the Pope spent on the papal seat, a coin was minted to represent them.

This means that 12 coins were minted, representing the years from 2013 to 2025.

Pope Francis' coffin was sealed in preparation for his burial on Saturday, April 26 2025. Photo credit: Facebook/Vatican News.

The coins, which are made of gold, silver and copper, are poured into a pouch and placed in the coffin.

Father Mentor said:

"A pouch containing some coins and medals minted during Pope Francis' tenure as a pontiff are placed in the coffin along with a tube containing the rogito. The coins are made of gold, silver and copper. A coin is produced for each year of the Pope's tenure, which means that 12 coins were placed in a bag inside Pope Francis' coffin."

CNN also reported that the Cardinal Camerlengo Kevin Farrell who is tasked with Pope's burial placed the coins and also supervised the sealing of the coffin.

See some Facebook reactions below:

Lucia Iwunze said:

"Many years to come, it could even be 100years to come, if there is a reason to check him for canonization maybe, by that time, many people witnessing here may no longer be here, these symbolic coins would tell anyone checking how many years he ruled as Pope, the Rogito would explain better, his story, from birth to priesthood till he became a Pope. Even birth names and Papal names I suppose. I love that they are being detailed and also considering the future generations in the information being kept."

Adoyi Tony Xtasy said:

"Whenever and which ever year the pope's body is exhumed, you could easily read about him from the document. A good way to identify a corpse. The church has wisdom."

Klu-Osas Moses said:

"Am not a Catholic member but my love for the catholic church is 100%. Sympathize with all members for the loss of the saint. May God rest his soul."

Lynda Eze said:

"Where are people getting those gothic videos from? The attention on this particular event is so alarming. May God accept his soul Amen."

