Following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, discussions surrounding a prophetic book that is over 800-year-old has resurfaced. In the ancient book, the next leader of the Catholic Church was prophesied and the end of the world.

The prophecy, attributed to Saint Malachy, consists of 112 cryptic Latin phrases that allegedly outline the papal succession from Celestine II in 1143 to the mysterious “Peter the Roman”, who is expected to preside in 2027.

Conclave prepares to elect new Pope amid mystical predictions

With Pope Francis’ passing, Catholic Church leaders have begun preparations to elect his successor through a conclave of 120 cardinals, all under the age of 80.

According to NY Post, the election process will involve four daily ballots until a two-thirds majority determines the new pontiff.

However, believers in the Prophecy of the Popes claim the outcome has already been foretold, particularly as three of the leading candidates reportedly bear the name Peter, fueling speculation that “Peter the Roman” may soon take charge.

End-times theories gain traction

Beyond selecting the next pope, the prophecy’s final passage has stirred end-times concerns among some faithful, linking the arrival of Peter the Roman to Judgement Day in 2027.

The text suggests that this pope will lead during a period of great tribulation, culminating in the destruction of Rome and divine judgement.

French astrologer Michel de Nostredame (Nostradamus) is also said to have predicted Peter the Roman’s reign, further adding to the intrigue surrounding the next papal appointment.

Scholarly skepticism surrounds ancient predictions

Despite the fascination surrounding the prophecy, historians argue that the text, discovered in 1590, may have been written for political purposes.

Many scholars assert that its predictions became deliberately vague after its discovery, leaving interpretations highly subjective.

As the world watches the selection of the new pope, believers and skeptics alike continue to debate the legitimacy of Saint Malachy’s prophecy and its supposed forewarning of the end of times.

