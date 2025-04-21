Pope Francis dies at 88 after battling double pneumonia, leaving many to wonder who will succeed him

The Vatican will soon convene a papal conclave to elect a new pope, with 138 electors eligible to vote

Prominent cardinals like Pietro Parolin, Peter Erdö, Luis Antonio Tagle, Matteo Zuppi, and Raymond Leo Burke are considered top contenders for the papacy

The Vatican has announced that Pope Francis died at the age of 88.

The pontiff, who was Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church, became pope in 2013 after his predecessor Benedict XVI resigned.

Francis remained hospitalised with double pneumonia, leaving many to ponder who might succeed him.

Who Could Be the Next Pope? List of 5 Powerful Cardinals Who Might Succeed Francis as He Dies at 88

Source: Getty Images

The Vatican confirmed that the pontiff is suffering from “bilateral pneumonia,” affecting both of his lungs. His health presented a “complex picture,” as outlined by Vatican officials after he was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

Papal conclave: The Path to choosing a Successor

With the passing away of Pope Francis, the Vatican will now convene to elect the next leader of the Catholic Church.

The conclave, composed of the College of Cardinals, is responsible for choosing the new pope. As of January 2025, there are 138 electors out of 252 cardinals, with only those under 80 allowed to vote.

The conclave typically involves multiple rounds of voting, and a two-thirds majority is required for a candidate to be elected.

This process is expected to take anywhere from 15 to 20 days, with the world watching closely to see who emerges as the next spiritual leader of the Catholic Church.

Key Cardinals Who Could Succeed Pope Francis

Several prominent cardinals are being discussed as potential candidates for the papacy. Each of these men has their own unique qualities that could shape the direction of the church in the coming years.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin

At 70 years old, Cardinal Parolin is the current Secretary of State of the Vatican and holds the highest rank among the cardinals eligible to vote. Known as a moderate figure, Parolin has gained respect for his diplomatic acumen and balanced approach to political and theological issues. He has recently voiced opinions on international diplomacy, including the need for peaceful solutions to global conflicts.

"Everyone can contribute to peace, but solutions must never be pursued through unilateral impositions that risk trampling on the rights of entire peoples," Parolin stated.

Cardinal Peter Erdö

Cardinal Erdö, the Archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest, is known for his conservative views and has been an outspoken critic of more progressive church policies. At 72, he is one of the church’s leading voices on traditional Catholic values, particularly regarding issues such as divorce and remarriage.

"We cannot allow the sacraments to be treated with disrespect. Marriage is indissoluble, and the church must protect its sacred teachings," Erdö has said.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle

At 67, Cardinal Tagle from the Philippines is considered a progressive figure within the Church. He has advocated for a more inclusive approach to LGBT issues and criticized the harsh language historically used against certain communities. His more inclusive stance aligns with Pope Francis’s vision, making him a potential successor with a similar approach to social justice.

"The harsh words that were used in the past to refer to gays and divorced and separated people... led to their isolation from wider society," Tagle said.

Cardinal Matteo Zuppi

A favourite of Pope Francis, Cardinal Zuppi is 69 and has served as president of the Italian Episcopal Conference. Known for his diplomatic missions, he has worked in peace negotiations, including efforts in Ukraine. Zuppi is also recognised for his progressive stance on LGBTQ issues and his call for the Church to adopt a more pastoral approach.

"We need to encourage dialogue and understanding between the Church and the LGBT community," Zuppi wrote in 2018.

Cardinal Raymond Leo Burke

Cardinal Burke, 74, is known for his traditionalist views and is often critical of Pope Francis’s more liberal policies. A former Vatican official, Burke has publicly opposed many of the changes implemented under Pope Francis, particularly regarding the treatment of divorced and remarried Catholics. His views on issues such as artificial contraception and same-sex marriage make him a polarising figure in the Church.

"Catholic politicians who support legalised ab0rtion should not receive the Eucharist," Burke has stated.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng