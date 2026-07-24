"Does Marrying a Canadian Grant Me Citizenship?" Canada Addresses Controversial Question
- Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has addressed a highly debated question regarding marriage and citizenship
- The Canadian government stated clearly whether marrying a Canadian citizen automatically grant the spouse Canadian citizenship or not
- Foreign spouses would have to follow some of the standard migration requirements, as listed by ICC
Among the global immigration community, there is a common misconception that marrying a citizen of a country like Canada offers an automatic passport or a direct fast-track to citizenship.
Dispelling this myth, Canada’s official immigration department, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), has cleared the air, outlining the exact legal steps required for spouses of Canadian citizens to obtain citizenship.
Canada comments on citizenship by marriage myth
In a guide published on its official portal, the IRCC clarified that a marriage certificate alone does not grant citizenship rights.
The immigration department stated:
"No. Marrying a Canadian citizen doesn’t give you citizenship. If you want to become a Canadian citizen, you must follow the same steps as everyone else. There isn’t a special process for spouses of Canadian citizens."
This means that whether an immigrant is married to a Canadian or not, they must undergo the exact same rigorous evaluation and screening processes.
Steps foreign spouse takes for Canadian citizenship
For a foreign spouse to eventually become a Canadian citizen, they must go through a two-stage process:
Stage 1: Spousal Sponsorship for Permanent Residency (PR)
If a foreign spouse does not already live in Canada or does not have permanent resident status, their Canadian partner must first officially sponsor them.
Stage 2: Meeting the Citizenship Requirements
Once the spouse is officially a permanent resident, they can begin working toward citizenship. To qualify, they must meet the standard citizenship requirements.
3 circumstances Canada may revoke your citizenship
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Canadian government has outlined the official circumstances under which a person's citizenship can be taken away.
Anyone whose citizenship is revoked by the Canadian government must wait 10 years before they can apply to become a citizen again.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng