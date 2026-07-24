The German government has published the residency requirement foreigners must meet before they can apply for citizenship in the country

Germany says time spent under a temporary suspension of deportation does not count towards the required years of legal residence

Asylum seekers in Germany face specific conditions that determine whether their time in the country qualifies towards citizenship eligibility

Germany has confirmed that foreigners who want to apply for citizenship must have lived legally in the country for a minimum of five years before they are eligible.

According to the German government, the five-year period must be continuous, meaning an applicant must have lived in Germany without interruption and must still be residing there at the time of applying.

The German government releases the official residency requirement for foreigners seeking citizenship in 2026. Photo Credit: Juliane Sonntag, Wolfgang Deuter

Source: Getty Images

Short trips abroad for holidays do not break this continuity requirement.

What doesn't count towards the 5 years

Not all time spent on German soil qualifies. The government made clear that any period during which a person lived in Germany under a temporary suspension of deportation, known as a Duldung, will not be included in the five-year count.

For asylum seekers, the rules are more specific. The time spent going through the asylum process only counts towards the residency requirement if the applicant was ultimately granted one of three forms of protection: recognition as a person entitled to asylum under Article 16a of the Basic Law, refugee status under the Geneva Refugee Convention, or subsidiary protection status.

German citizenship: Key conditions applicants must satisfy

Germany's citizenship rules require that applicants genuinely establish the country as their main place of residence throughout the qualifying period. The five-year threshold is one of several conditions foreigners must meet before submitting a citizenship application. The government's guidance emphasises that residency must be legal, meaning holders of unauthorised or temporarily tolerated status cannot use that time to build towards naturalisation.

The clarification is particularly relevant for the large number of migrants, refugees, and long-term foreign residents in Germany who may be unsure whether their specific circumstances qualify them to begin the citizenship process.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the German government had explained the conditions for foreign spouses of German citizens who are seeking citizenship.

How to get Germany skilled visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Germany had explained the steps to get its skilled visa in 2026.

In a newly published guide on its official portal, the German government mapped out a five-step blueprint for citizens of other countries to secure an apprenticeship, acquire a visa, and build a career as a skilled worker in Germany.

For Nigerians looking to relocate (Japa) through professional skill acquisition rather than traditional university routes, this system offers a structured, reliable, and funded path.

Source: Legit.ng