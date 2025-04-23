As the race for who would succeed Pope Francis hots up, there have been many predictions, including one by AI

Reports emerged online that ChatGPT has predicted who would likely clinch the top post at the Vatican City

According to the AI chat, one name has the highest chance of emerging as the next Pope after Pope Francis's death

The race for who would replace late Pope Francis has entered the top gear as the selection of a new Pope nears.

Many names have popped up on the internet, with some people clamouring for a Pope of African extraction.

Even computer AI has joined the race to correctly predict who would take over after Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21, 2025.

AI predicted that Pietro Parolin will clinch the post, even as Ghana's Peter Turkson and Guinean Robert Sarah are also eligible. Photo credit: Getty Images/Joshua Sammer, Anadolu and ALBERTO PIZZOLI.

Source: Getty Images

According to reporting by the Daily Mail, ChatGPT has predicted who would take the Papal seat at the Vatican.

The chatbot predicted that the Cardinal set to become the next head of the Roman Catholic Church is Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

According to ChatGPT, the 70-year-old Italian Cardinal is seen as the heir to the Papal seat.

ChatGPT said:

'As Vatican Secretary of State since 2013, Parolin is viewed as the “continuity” candidate - acceptable to both reformers and traditionalists. In closed‑door voting, courted largely by European and Latin American cardinals, he’s seen as a safe compromise if no single progressive candidate can secure the two‑thirds majority."

Who is eligible to be Pope?

By theory, any Catholic who is male can become a Pope. However, the race is narrowed down to any cardinals who are under the age of 80.

Out of the 252 living cardinals, 138 are under 80 and are therefore eligible to vote in the conclave during which the Pope will be selected.

The new pope will likely be elected 15 to 20 days after the death of Pope Francis, who is due to be buried on Saturday, April 26.

The Papal stool became vacant after Pope Francis' death. Photo credit: Getty Images/Lisa Maree Williams.

Source: Getty Images

Are African Cardinals eligible to be Pope?

There are clamours that the next Pope should be of African origin, with many suggesting names of cardinals from the continent.

Possible names suggested from Africa are Guinean Cardinal Robert Sarah and Cardinal Peter Turkson from Ghana.

Also, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besunguwho is a 65-year-old cardinal from the Democratic Republic of Congo, is also eligible.

No one knows the name of the next Pope until the conclave, which is a highly secretive affair, is held at the Sistine.

Man mentions where new Pope should come from

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that numerous reactions came from social media users after the death of Pope Francis was announced on Monday

While many people mourned the Pope, who died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, 2025, others focused on who would be the next Pope

One Nigerian man has insisted that it is fitting for the next Pope to come from Africa, since the continent has qualified candidates

He said:

"They should please leave racism and politics aside and turn to Africa this time. Africa has cardinals who are most qualified as candidates. They should give Africa a sense of belonging for once."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng