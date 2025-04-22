The Vatican has announced the funeral date for Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025

More updates about his burial arrangements were also annunced, as the first images of the late Pope in the coffin were shared

This came after the rite of the certification of death and placement in the coffin was also performed for the Pope, who died at 88.

Following the death of Pope Francis on Monday, April 21, 2025, the Vatican has set a date for the pontiff’s funeral.

The rite of the certification of death and placement in the coffin had been performed for the Pope.

Pope Francis: Funeral Date for Pontiff Announced as Vatican Shares Updates on Burial Arrangements

The funeral of the Pope will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025, at 10:00 Roman time, according to a statement by Vatican News.

In the statement, it was announced that the late Pope's body would be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday at 9:00 AM to lie in state, and would remain there till Saturday morning.

It partly read:

"The body of the late Pope Francis will be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday at 9:00 AM to lie in state until his funeral on Saturday morning at 10:00 AM.

"The Holy See Press Office announced on Tuesday that Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, Dean of the College of Cardinals, will preside at the funeral Mass, which will be concelebrated by Patriarchs, Cardinals, Archbishops, Bishops, and priests from across the globe."

Burial arrangements for Pope Francis

The Vatican also announced where the burial of the Pope would take place and when the nine days of mourning would commence.

It added:

"The Eucharistic celebration will conclude with the Ultima commendatio and the Valedictio, marking the beginning of the Novemdiales, or nine days of mourning and Masses for the repose of Pope Francis' soul.

"The late Pope's body will then be taken into St. Peter’s Basilica and then to the Basilica of St. Mary Major for entombment."

Read the full statement here.

Reactions trail Pope's funeral arrangements

@celemaria44 said:

"We love Pope Francis."

@elzconcerto said:

"Those gentle hands, once lifted in blessing, once breaking the Bread and wiping away tears, are now folded in final silence. But the warmth they gave still lingers in the hearts they healed, in the lives they lifted from the dust."

@franzspirk said:

"He will never be forgotten."

carlamvcs said:

"Rest in Peace, Papa! We love you. Fly high."

Legit.ng had previously reported that the Vatican confirmed that Pope Francis died from a stroke, which led to a coma and heart failure, with his passing officially certified on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Papal apartment sealed after Pope Francis' death

In a related story by Legit.ng, the apartment where he lived was sealed as is traditionally done after the passing of a Pope.

The doors of the papal apartment in the Apostolic Palace and the door to the apartment of the Casa Santa Marta were officially sealed.

