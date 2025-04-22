A Nigerian lady who's in an interracial relationship has shared a video showing the moment she took her husband to church in Nigeria

In a video trending on the TikTok app, she showed herself and her white partner standing side by side during the church service

Social media users who came across the video on the platform stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A video showing a Nigerian lady and her partner in a place of worship has caught the attention of netizens.

The clip, which was shared on TikTok, captured the couple standing together during a church service.

Nigerian lady and her white partner captured in church Photo credit: @phavy003/TikTok.

Lady takes white partner to church

The lady, known on TikTok as @phavy003, posted the video with a simple caption wishing everyone a happy day.

In the clip, she and her white partner were seen standing side by side, participating in the church service.

The video's online presence triggered lots of comments and opinions from social media users.

Many took to the platform to share their thoughts on the couple's interracial relationship and their decision to attend church together.

The reactions were different, reflecting a range of perspectives on relationships and cultural differences.

Nigerian lady takes her foreign partner to church Photo credit: @phavy003/TikTok.

While some praised the couple's love and commitment to each other, others offered more critical views.

Reactions as lady takes white partner to church

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Ruth Raymond725 said:

"Not the search bar saying ex convict oyinbo marriage."

@pirez stated:

"This man be like who don die for another place come here come marry u."

@pretty said:

"He now base in Nigeria, another thing na to show am where he go farm."

@AMA said:

"Search bar saying ex convict oyinbo marriage."

@Nb deserves me wrote:

"Anytime she put camera for the guy’s face,the guy be like, mo ma wa daran bayi oo."

@RuggedBishop1 said:

"Be like say this guy married the girl to get Nigerian citizenship, I thought it was the other way."

@queen_pre6 said:

"Other white men I have been seeing on this app will come and marry and go with their wife or go and the wife will come over later, but you and your man own different he won dey live for Nigeria."

@bae_toosexy01 said:

"And other girls for the church go dey jealous her o them go think say na better oyibo this one marry."

@Understanding girlfriend said:

"Thank God you force am to follow you if not before you come back e don sale una house run back."

@thriftbyclara3 reacted:

"Achalugo pls e don do,we don see am na u be de first to marry oyibo for ur community."

@eash said:

"The Guy always not okay with the Video but the girl doesn’t understand or doesn’t care about how he feels."

@Oma said:

"And na ur family go Dey Feed this one oo they go Dey send food from village come."

@Moranianna A. W reacted:

"See Anty abeg I don tire too Dey see ur video for my fyp watin nah them swear for u."

@Last born said:

"See Anty abeg I don tire too Dey see ur video for my fyp watin nah them swear for u I nor dey follow you why are you always apair in my fyp be careful."

@☆𝒸𝓁♡ reacted:

"Ppl wey de TikTok full that church so them don already know say na ex-convict so if una just close carry am de run o."

@Lawal Oluronke added:

"Make i no waste my time type wetin dey my mind cos she no go still take advise."

Watch the video here:

