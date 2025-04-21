A beautiful Nigerian lady has caught the attention of many netizens on TikTok with a video showing her wedding ring

In the trending clip, the happy lady flaunted the ring for her followers and revealed that she said yes to the love of her life

Massive reactions trailed the video as some users dropped their opinions about her ring while others congratulated her

A Nigerian lady's wedding ring sparked reactions online after she shared a video showing her new jewellery on TikTok.

The clip, which has garnered massive attention, captured the lady proudly displaying her ring and announcing her engagement to her loved one.

Lady overjoyed as man proposes to her

In the video posted by @mhizqueen886, the bride-to-be flaunted her ring happily after saying yes to the love of her life.

"Congratulations to me. I said yes to the man I love," she said.

The post sparked reactions from viewers, with many taking to the comments section to share their thoughts and congratulatory messages.

While some users praised the lady and celebrated her union, others were more critical about the proposal.

A few viewers commented on the ring's design, suggesting that it was not impressive, while others focused on the lady's fingers.

Despite the mixed reactions, many users offered warm congratulations to the happy couple, wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness.

Reactions as lady flaunts engagement ring

TikTok users reacted to the video in the comments section.

@nurse presh said:

"Butterflies left your tummy and settled in your finger, nice one, congratulations nnem."

@Rina said:

"Who made the rule that engagement ring must be from precious stones? Why I follow this generation come."

@makky said:

"My grandmother was 95 when she died, before she died she still wore her weeding ring, it was pure silver! Congratulations dear, I just pray the ring doesn't rust within a week."

@Precious Matthew said:

"This is not an engagement ring but since u have made a video with it u are getting married soon."

@cha_yoo_ma said:

"Ring Is Ring. Congratulations. Most Of Una Sef God Don Ordain Say Una No Go Get Man For Life. Long Mouths."

@Sharon said:

"Ring nah Ring congratulations. May those looking up to this God will grant y’all your heart desires amen."

@Mrs Innocent said:

"Congratulations sis ring doesn’t determine a good marriage, God bless your new home."

@kishdiva said:

"No be small butterfly u dey give am sotey he give u am as ring. Congrats."

@officialnatasha02 said:

"This one nor be dat ring wey dy follow bangle? Sorry for the laugh congratulations."

@Judyloveluchy daughter said:

"Congratulations my love don't mind them, let them buy you that one they think is better."

@C.J Crunchy local snacks said:

"Make una congratulate her Biko, Some of us Dey pray to collect ring."

@sandramories615 said:

"Haaaa abi my eye no dey see well make i first wash my face i dey come."

@RICH said:

"Una go just dey say yes yes yes what did u say yes to now ? Mtchw."

@vivianchiemerieem said:

"But that's not engagement hand now abi he engage marry u."

@Adore said:

"As u fly collect ring nór fly comot frm d marriage o."

@Queen Cee said:

"Wow this one Na 24 karat gold ooo. Just look at what I dey use my data dey watch."

@QUEEN ESTHER (POSH) said:

"You guys should just type congratulations and swipe up."

@Redfavy said:

"Viral lyrics the ring with necklace and earring na 800 naira babe I no Dey judge but habba my kid sister no Dey play with this kind stuff again even."

@Redfavy said:

"I weak o babe I WEAK!!! E no fit even spend 2k 5k Infact 10k on top ring Omo Nawa o."

@‘Olive Hairs’ reacted:

"God abeg oo. Joy imagine you get rubbish ring as your wedding ring Jesusss!! God abeg oo sometimes I imagine things like this."

@dettyfactory_ commented:

"Are u sure u are engaged Abi you get butterflies for your tummy and another butterfly on you hand."

@fyeetee said:

"Just in case you don’t have the butterflies on your stomach you have it on your hand."

@ChiAmaka reacted:

"I just remembered that song we do sing long time ago, one day go be your wedding day. Butterfly go carry you go."

@Nommy for a reason commented:

"E sure me say na Enugu man con na them fit but dis kind ring take engaged woman."

@Ma jaaa said:

"Return the ring unless he gives you the complete set dont collect the earrings and necklace."

@Assumpta Young added:

"Your mates the collect better ring E reach ur turn u collect butterfly."

@AMARA_CHUKWU commented:

"Una mouth no good for this comment section. Congratulations Aunty e no easy."

Lady happily flaunts engagement ring

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady shared a lovely video showing off her expensive engagement ring.

While sharing the video, the lady expressed her excitement over the huge cost of the ring her man engaged her with.

