A 25-year-old lady went viral after she flaunted her lover, who is 75 years old, in a TikTok video she posted

In the viral video, the lady noted that she was in love with him and they would stay together forever

Many who came across the video spoke about their age difference and gave their opinions on the relationship

A pretty young lady flaunted her 79-year-old lover on social media.

She revealed that she was 25 years old in the video that had gone viral.

25-year-old lady flaunts her 75 years old Oyinbo lover. Photo: @mednatu2

In the video shared by @mednatu2 on TikTok, the lady and the man were listening to a love song.

She mouthed the song's lyrics as they lovingly looked at each other.

The lady said:

“I’m in love ooo. Forever to go.”

Reaction trails video of 25-year-old lady and her 79-year-old lover

Many who came across the video spoke about their age difference and gave their opinions on the relationship.

@Happiness Tochi said:

"congratulation your new home is blessed times 3 reminder 4 of your age, grand p congrats very soon you will look fresh with fresh blood."

@Glam.girl said:

"But why do you keep writing the age. I need to understand."

@mam alpha said:

"better to stay single."

@elsahh said:

"Please be gentle with him. God bless you for loving him."

@Makula Thompson said:

"it's good my dear than you love to your love ago group."

@Ahafia Celestine said:

"Everyone is rit wen is not their story, Close ur ear to hate comments cox some secretly wish they were u, chill dear its ur time and enjoy to the fullest love u."

@mama prisca said:

"Today people are not tapping from their blessings."

Nigerian man marries Oyinbo woman

In a related story, a young Nigerian man married his foreign lover at the Federal Marriage Registry in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The man shared a video of the wedding ceremony on his TikTok page as he posed for pictures with his wife.

People who came across the video congratulated the couple, while others commented on the man's facial expression.

