A final will published by the Vatican shows final instructions given by Pope Francis about how he should be buried

The late Pope gave specific instructions about the position of his grave and the inscription it should carry

According to the will, Pope Francis wishes for his grave to be located at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major

There are specific instructions detailing the location of Pope Francis' grave and how it should be marked.

The instructions were contained in a will written by the late Pope and preserved since June 29, 2022.

Pope Francis said he wished to be burial at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major. Photo credit: Getty Images/ Vatican Pool and Vatican News.

In the will, the Pope stated that he was sensing the end of his earthly life, hence the need to give the instructions.

He wrote:

"In the name of the Most Holy Trinity. Amen. As I sense the approaching twilight of my earthly life, and with firm hope in eternal life, I wish to set out my final wishes solely regarding the place of my burial."

According to the will seen by Legit.ng, the Pope wishes to be buried at the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major, Vatican.

"Throughout my life, and during my ministry as a priest and bishop, I have always entrusted myself to the Mother of Our Lord, the Blessed Virgin Mary. For this reason, I ask that my mortal remains rest - awaiting the day of the Resurrection - in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major. I wish my final earthly journey to end precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary, where I would always stop to pray at the beginning and end of every Apostolic Journey, confidently entrusting my intentions to the Immaculate Mother, and giving thanks for her gentle and maternal care."

Late Pope instructed on what should be inscribed on his tomb

Pope Francis also gave instructions about the preparation and marking of his tomb and what should be written on it.

The Pope's will was written in June 2022. Photo credit: Getty Images/Pool.

He stated:

"I ask that my tomb be prepared in the burial niche in the side aisle between the Pauline Chapel (Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani) and the Sforza Chapel of the Basilica, as shown in the attached plan. The tomb should be in the ground; simple, without particular ornamentation, bearing only the inscription: Franciscus."

The late Pope also mentioned how the cost of preparing his tomb would be covered.

His words:

"The cost of preparing the burial will be covered by a sum provided by a benefactor, which I have arranged to be transferred to the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major. I have given the necessary instructions regarding this to Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, Extraordinary Commissioner of the Liberian Basilica. May the Lord grant a fitting reward to all those who have loved me and who continue to pray for me. The suffering that has marked the final part of my life, I offer to the Lord, for peace in the world and for fraternity among peoples."

