A young Nigerian lady who initially desired Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's kind of wedding said she has changed her mind

In a video, she stated clearly that she no longer desired to have a wedding that was similar to that of Priscilla Ojo

While sharing the video on TikTok, she mentioned the reason behind her change of mind and people reacted in the comments

A Nigerian lady who had earlier dreamed of having a grand wedding similar to that of popular influencer Priscilla Ojo has retracted her statement.

This happened after she witnessed the recent lavish nuptials of Kenechukwu, the daughter of popular billionaire, Obi Jackson.

Lady changes mind from wanting JP2025 kind of wedding after watching KEGO2025 Photo credit: @har_ni_tah/TikTok.

Lady says she doesn't want Priscilla Ojo's kind of wedding

The lady, known on TikTok as @har_ni_tah, shared a video explaining her sudden change of mind.

In the clip, she expressed her newfound desire for a wedding more akin to Kenechukwu's extravagant celebration, which featured the bride being carried into the wedding hall on a golden throne.

According to the lady, seeing Kenechukwu's lavish wedding had an impact on her own expectations.

She had apparently been inspired by the grandeur and luxury that characterised the high-profile event, and her own wedding aspirations had evolved as a result.

Lady prays to have KEGO2025 kind of wedding Photo credit: @har_ni_tah/TikTok.

In her words:

"God I don change mind. I no want JP2025 kind of marriage again. Give me Kego2025 own."

Reactions as lady speaks on future marriage

The video sparked reactions in the comments section on TikTok, with many users commenting on the lady's sudden change of heart.

@Gracie said:

"JP2025 for Yoruba's. KEGO2025 for Igbo's. Make the rest tribes no admire again, we don complete."

@Ogechii said:

"God: Stop confusing me Anita, which one do you want? JP2025 or Kego2025?"

@Asa said:

"God abeg give me chivido, jp and kego2025 all at once for my wedding Mk e be heaven on earth that day."

@sweetfavour04 said:

"I still prefer jb2025 Omo the connection in dat marriage the love and dy make young couples marriage looks sweet u can see the vibe between dem."

@sweetfavour04 said:

"Talking about connections nor forget say Juma is not a Nigeria so dat was y people did not come from his side much imagine the big name he has in his country say na Nigeria he before nor even go dy."

@BIGGER MERCY said:

"Make una they one side make I know the one I want na, I taught we all like Jp2025 which one is kego2025 again?"

@ivypearl24 said:

"I just tire. I know come know which one I wan come ask God again abeg let ur will be done in my life my maker."

@All Back gurl added:

"Person go change tire, we don wish from davido to Sharon to veekee etc make God just provide for me and my husband abeg."

@Webby added:

"Billionaires just be like water for marriage. Baba God make men taste this money cake na."

Watch the video here:

Mum prays for daughter to have lavish wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother brought her daughter to tears as she prayed passionately for her to get married to a good man.

In a video, the woman prayed that her daughter's wedding makes headlines like Priscilla Ojo's wedding to Juma Jux.

