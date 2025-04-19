A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the loaves of bread that were allegedly shared as souvenirs at Priscilla Ojo's wedding

In the interesting video, she captured the moment the loaves were packaged and heaped together for delivery

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady caught the attention of netizens with a video showing the souvenirs allegedly shared at Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding.

The trending clip posted on TikTok captured the giveaways being packaged and gathered together for the festivities.

Lady displays loaves of bread, calls them souvenirs

The video, shared by @christybutler on TikTok, captured the attention of many users, who flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

In the clip, loaves of bread adorned with customised paper featuring the couple's photos were seen being packaged and prepared for delivery.

The gesture was seen as a thoughtful and generous move by the couple, with many praising their consideration for their guests.

"There's enough souvenir and gifts to go round," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of bread souvenirs

The video quickly went viral on TikTok as netizens rushed to the comments section to share their opinions.

Many users commended the couple for their kindness and consideration, while others criticised the souvenirs.

@Call me OLAIDE said:

"Abeg mk una help me give Lizzy one bread oooo mio fe wahala ooooo."

@EMI NI EWATOMI said:

"Your home is blessed Jp my head just dey do jimjim, any evil eye set on your marriage went perish."

@Abike said:

"Torh! I’ll never be poor ooo! E over choke!! May Allah subhanawata’la bless your home."

@Ib_Lag said:

"This kain occasion na only human being them no go use do survenir."

@ADORINA wrote:

"You no cook beans join am ni."

@Teekcay1 said:

"This is huge."

@peacebae3 said:

"Abeg wey i fit see chill coke."

@teebae reacted:

"Abeg bread dey follow for wedding gift nah."

@iamjoe said:

"Eni I'm sure you brought the bread idea."

@GIFTY said:

"I no go share bread for my wedding keh. I rather no do that wedding."

@comfort125 reacted:

"Please guys what is going on here."

@EmpressJudii said:

"Some of you should pls take a break, go and bath, eat and come back."

@Iyaniwura2008 said:

"To those fathers that abandoned their children with their mother this is what you’re going to miss that day. You better repent before it is late."

@Oge Aleke said:

"May God keep your marriage with all happiness and love. This love will never end in Jesus name Amen."

@Samcha23 added:

"So emotional song. I'm falling in love with this simimi song oooo let me go and sing it for my man first so that we can also cry together in love."

Watch the video here:

Bride's mother shares costly souvenirs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a bride's mother got people talking after video of what she shared at her daughter's wedding surfaced on social media.

Some of the items shared include bags of rice, gas cylinders, cartons of noodles, and other gift items.

Source: Legit.ng