A Nigerian lady, Glory Okotie, questioned people who praised actress Iyabo Ojo over her ex-husband’s presence at Priscilla’s wedding day.

Priscilla is the daughter of popular actress Iyabo Ojo, who now has a new lover after her marriage ended with her children’s father.

The actress had reunited with her former husband for their daughter’s wedding, as they played parents of the bride.

Known on Facebook as Glory Warri Rebel Okotie, the lady shared series of questions about Iyabo’s ex-husband’s presence at their daughter’s wedding.

Her post read:

“Why are people calling Iyabo Ojo nice and sweet because her ex husband was present at their daughter's wedding? Has Iyabo Ojo come out to say He didn't cater to the welfare of their kids? Why's He being painted as a de@dbeat father? Someone said he looks uncomfortable in the picture going around. How comfortable do you expect a man to be around the woman He's no longer married to?

“We don't know how bad their divorce is, but that doesn't automatically mean He ran away from his responsibilities to his kids. If he didn't shy away, doesn't He have every right to be there? Has Iyabo Ojo said he didn't do right by the kids?”

Reactions trail lady's questions

Precious Ikwuka said:

"Iyabo doesn't even look like who is nice enough to accept a deadbeat father of her child to her wedding I think the man did his duties to his children."

Stephanie Deam said:

"Na so I tell person say so If my papa Dey marry in future e go say make my husband or boyfriend stand as baba Iyawo abi kini, me wey my baby papa na best father. Some people just funny sha."

Monica Okenyi said:

"I’m suprised too. She has always said it that he is a present dad, so what’s their point exactly? Na wa o."

Favour Iyen said:

"Iyabo doesn't even appear nice enough to allow a deadbeat father to her childs marriage ceremony. I think she talked about how he's a present father in one interview like that."

Lady speaks on Iyabo Ojo's men at Priscilla's wedding

In a related story by Legit.ng, an observant lady shared what she noticed about “Iyabo Ojo’s men" at Priscilla Ojo’s classy wedding.

She shared how Iyabo Ojo’s ex-husband and her current lover, Paulo, played their roles at the actress’s daughter’s wedding.

The netizen also hailed Iyabo Ojo for organising the wedding and pointed out how both men understood their place.

Source: Legit.ng