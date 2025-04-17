A Nigerian man has shared his pain on social media after finding out that some people were fighting over his piece of land

According to the young man, he bought the land for N15 million only to discover that it was being dragged for N37 million

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok shared their similar experiences in the comments section

A land dispute in Nigeria has gained attention online after a young man shared his frustrating experience with netizens.

The worried man claimed that he had purchased a plot of land for a huge amount of naira, only to find himself at the centre of a dispute.

Man says his land is being fought over

The TikTok user @samwealthexchange01 recounted his story in a video that garnered significant attention on the platform.

According to him, he had bought the land for N15 million two years prior, but had recently discovered that others were attempting to negotiate its sale for nearly two and a half times the original price, without his consent.

The situation took a turn for the worse when community members approached him, requesting that he vacate the land so they could allocate him an alternative plot in a different location.

This proposal was made after he refused to sell the disputed land, insisting that it belonged to him.

In his words:

"Imagine buying a piece of land for N15 million in 2 years and right now they are fighting over it for N37 million without my approval. The community people are asking me to leave the land that they want to give me another one in another location since I refused to sell it. This is so unbelievable."

Reactions as man speaks on land dispute

The video sparked reactions from TikTok users who shared their similar experiences in the comments section.

@Emmanuel Ibe said:

"Sell the land before dem help you sell am, dem no dey fight community."

@Lawrence said:

"Lol by the time one major pack one or two. Them go dash you extra land. Who tell you say dey no dey fight community."

@livelyf said:

"This case is similar to my late uncle’s case. He was adamant on not selling it and they sold. The land to someone who is more influential than him. He has a spiritual attack that led to stroke and we lost him. All these happened within 2 years. We lost my uncle and the land. The land is currently owned by someone else. Do what is right for the sake of your children and wife."

@user6373086158344 reacted:

"Sell it bro, you can’t buy land and hold forever, because you’ll stop development in that area, and also you can’t fight this people if you can’t go extreme length."

@Rychie_Jay said:

"Guy leave war nothing come for this life sell am with the price u can sell it if na 45m sell am go get another one."

@BLACK JESUS said:

"My advice to you bro is to sell and get another one in another location. A community that will betray you cos of money is not safe besides you will still get over 15M as profit."

@Nodiana electrical commented:

"Guy sell the land now if u can't build and use some part of the money to purchase another location, nobody get empty land oh."

@Jayisback added:

"Do u have ur docs? Talk to ur lawyer. Selling that land for 37M still gives you at least a 10M naira profit considering the devaluation of naira that happened in the last two years."

