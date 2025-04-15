A Nigerian man has shared his bitter experience with his girlfriend whom he labelled as an 'ungrateful' person

In his post, he revealed how he emptied his account to support the release of her alleged 'brother' from jail

However, after sending the money, he found out that she had lied to him and the person imprisoned was actually her 'side boyfriend'

A Nigerian man's deep trust for his girlfriend was shattered after he uncovered her deceptive act.

He had emptied his bank account to bail out her alleged brother from jail, only to discover that the person in custody was actually her secret boyfriend.

Man posts chat with girlfriend who claimed that brother was arrested Photo credit: @greatj0rdan/X, Leland Bobbe/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration.

Source: Getty Images

Man shares chat with 'ungrateful' girlfriend

The man, who shared his experience on social media under the handle @great_j0rdan, revealed that his girlfriend had reached out to him in a state of distress.

She claimed that her brother had been arrested and needed N20,000 for bail.

In her words:

"I dey police. Them don arrest my brother. Say he break bottle on someone's head. Now they want to send him to court and if they did he's going to prison. They want N20k for bail but we don't have it. My mother dey cry since yesterday."

Despite initial concern about his financial state, the man first sent N10,000 and later transferred the remaining N2,000 from his account, leaving nothing remaining.

Man calls out girlfriend who lied about her secret boyfriend's real identity Photo credit: Leland Bobbe/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

His girlfriend's response to his generosity was far from appreciative. She questioned why he had sent only N10,000 initially and later accepted the full amount without a word of thanks.

The man's screenshots of their WhatsApp conversation revealed a serious lack of gratitude, with her simply replying "OK" without even acknowledging his sacrifice.

The situation took a shocking turn when the man discovered that the person in jail was not her brother, but rather her secret boyfriend.

This revelation caused outrage and disappointment, with many questioning the girlfriend's motives and lack of integrity.

Sharing his story, the man said:

"And later I found out that the guy wey dem arrest no be her brother, na her side boyfriend. Women get mind, her last word was OK, i no even get the famous mighty letter T."

Reactions as man shares experience with ungrateful girlfriend

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Custom said:

"This Easter make ur parents no bother buy goat cause them already get u aje."

Sanctuary OG said:

"Where you dey? Men won see you. Fall out first make we package. I won tell you something."

Okah Ewa wrote:

"I need to meet you badly so I go beat you wetin no good. Seriously, how I wan take see you make I corner you badly?"

BenRMC said:

"One of those dodoyo don show face again. Why man go mumu like this? Na me break bottle for person head?"

Xparte said:

"Sorry babe then you sent your last 2k? They really do some of una when it comes to woman."

KingSuleman wrote:

"The red flag was boldly written on the wall, staring at you in the face, but you chose to be a dodoyo. Omo I Dey vex for your ancestors, dem no try for you."

Timmy Cartel wrote:

"Hope it's not real sha? I need to sit you down for 2 hours and educate you on some things."

See the post below:

Man breaks up with ungrateful girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man ended his relationship with his girlfriend in a surprising manner that caused reactions on Facebook.

The lady who was believed to be an ex-girlfriend of a yahoo boy rejected a Tecno phone while requesting an iPhone 12 Pro max.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng