A Nigerian man is in tears after he reportedly sold his mother's parcel of land and used the money to pay a visa agent

He wants to relocate to the UK, so he was hoping that on getting to the UK, he would work and make money to buy another land

However, the visa agent failed to delivered the job, and the man has not seen the visa and the N23 million he paid

A Nigerian man secretly sold his mother's parcel of land in Ibadan, Oyo state, for N23 million.

The man had the intention to relate to the UK, so he needed the money to process his visa and other documents.

The man paid a visa agent N23 million but the agent has failed to deliver. Photo credit: Getty Images/Stock Rocket and Aaron Foster. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

According to a story shared on TikTok by @adereality_55, the man used the N23 million to pay a visa agent.

His belief was that the visa agent would secure a work visa for him to enable him to move to the UK to hustle.

He hoped that after working for a while in the UK, he would pay the money back to his mother or even buy another parcel of land for her.

However, the problem is that the visa agent has failed to deliver the job more than one month after payment.

The story, which was sent to Ade on WhatsApp, reads in part:

"I sold my mum's piece of land in Ibadan in pursuant of work visa, with the hope that if I get to the UK, I will work to buy another pieces of land and many other things. But to my greatest surprise, my mum did not take it easily with me. She has been raining curses on me for over a month now. Bros, I'm fed up, please, advise me. I called the agent last week but he said I should give him a bit of time."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man sells his mother's land to pay for UK visa

@preciouschineche25 asked:

"Please which country wey go consume 23m for visa?"

@fame said:

"Nice move ever forget your mum. With time she ll understand.i pray your visa work out."

@miler said:

"He should go & be praying, because those agents, people way dey uk never see cos na u way dey Nigeria, if it’s student visa you do self, there’s guarantee of 100% and you will refund your mother in 2 years."

@user2446611051555 said:

"What are they looking for? It is not every body that came to UK or European countries will make it in life. People are too many in all these countries."

Man loses N18 million to visa agent

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a man shared the painful story of how he was scammed by immigration agents who promised him jobs abroad.

The man spoke in a video posted by the BBC African Eye, noting that part of the money he used to travel belonged to his parents.

He said he spent N18 million only to arrive in the UK only to arrive there and discover that there was no job for him as the agent lied to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng