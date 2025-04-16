A Nigerian man has detailed a strategy that could help people fish out the founder of the CBEX investment platform, which reportedly crashed

He recounted meeting a woman two years ago who was part of a network of 100 people that specialises in introducing Ponzi schemes into the country

To CBEX investors keen on getting to the founder, he advised them to hold their upline and shared what to do next

A man, @chuxkudi, has offered a piece of advice to CBEX investors following reports of its crash.

According to the TikTok user, he met a woman two years ago who is part of a network of 100 people that introduce Ponzi schemes in the country and crash them after they go viral.

The man explained the dubious strategy the woman and her team employ to fool unsuspecting people into investing before duping them.

Finding out CBEX founder or CEO

On how to find the founder or CEO of CBEX, the man said that investors should first hold their uplines or referrals and compel them to disclose their referrals.

He expressed certainty that the founder of the platform would eventually be unravelled by the time one goes 10 steps upwards.

The man expressed belief that the person who brought CBEX to Nigeria is also a Nigerian, whose identity is at large. In his words:

"...If you want to know the founder and CEO of this time, just hold your upline or your referral. Let that person bring their referral, let the other one bring their referral.

"By the time you look like 10 steps upwards, you will see the person that brought them to Nigeria. It is still a Nigerian like me and you and the person would deny that he doesn't know the founder, he doesn't know anybody, he just saw it online and recommended it to you people.

"It's a lie. I have seen the way these people operate. They all come together, put heads together and bring up one scheme. They will push it until it goes viral and then crash it and then they move on to the next one."

Watch his video below:

Man's advice to CBEX investors elicits reactions

Prince Cole Sammy said:

"This logic can't work... The fact is the main founder don't reveal themselves."

SOCIAL said:

"🤷 You re right. Nigeria police/EFCC ought to work on this."

Motorsport Prints said:

"If EFCC are really what they say they are. This people can't go Scott free... There's alot of money involved."

Clarity said:

"3 years from now a lot of people will still fall for the same dam.n scam."

Oh Justice said:

"My first time when I started saving my money to bank,I always hang around just to make sure the bank is still around."

VIKTOR said:

"FACTS but not easy because EFCC are lazy honestly, the moment any officer sees a new investment online look into it will they say they didn't know?"

🇳🇬 Big_makers 🇮🇱 said:

"Wait if cbex really pay money all of una go come dea do like yahoo boy wea just shear big bag 💼 wea for adugbo go be like we no sabi hustle dea play."

BMOTS | SWAP UR USDT TO NAIRA said:

"Instead make I do CBEX E better make I give professional trader $1,000 make e take 10 trades risking $100 per trade to get $500 profit on each trade this means if he takes 10 trades and looses 5 trade and wins 5 trades he’d be making a total of $2500 and loosing just $500 but NO nobody wants to loose at all 😂 only wins but it doesn’t work they way."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a concerned man had told CBEX investors what to do next after the investment platform allegedly crashed.

How CBEX investors could recover their funds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared how CBEX investors could recover their trapped funds.

The man claimed that CBEX received funds from its victims via USDT, a cryptocurrency known as a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the US dollar and as such, they are traceable. He offered four steps victims should take. In his words:

"The next step is for the victims to file a report to Tether, and the easiest way to file this report is by using a law enforcement agency. If it is Nigeria, you can use EFCC or the police. Police has a cybercrime unit that can help them facilitate this delivery of a message to Tether 'cause obviously Tether wouldn't want to work with individuals; they would want to work with agencies..."

