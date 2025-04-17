A Nigerian lady opened up about living with her ex-boyfriend despite the breakup of their relationship

She shared her reason for the living arrangement and how their experience had been as roommates

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady’s decision to stay with her ex-boyfriend

A Nigerian lady shared how she lived with her ex-boyfriend in the same room.

She explained why she stayed with him in the house, claiming that her money was included in the rent.

In a video by @adesewaadeenterprises on TikTok, the lady said she and her ex-boyfriend contributed to renting the apartment.

Lady refuses to leave house after breakup

She stated that the house rent had not expired, and they had been living as exes for 3 months.

The lady added that neither she nor her ex-boyfriend was willing to leave the house for anybody.

Her post read:

“My Life so private nobody knows my ex and I stay in the same house and the same room bcus we both contributed money to rent the apartment and our house rent have not due till we broke up and both of us refuse to leave.

“We both respect our privacy, and we hardly talk to each other going to 3months now.”

In the comment section, the lady gave more information about the house where she stayed with her ex-boyfriend.

When asked if they had rented the house before or after the breakup, she said:

“Na after we rent o and non of us no gree to leave. We die there. Person wey we no dey talk to each other self.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail lady living with her ex-boyfriend

Many who came across the video shared their thoughts on the lady's reason for living with her ex-boyfriend.

@ Mercy said:

"Wait oo nah after u rent room u turn ex or b4."

@TRY AGAIN said:

"Wetin be this again?"

@FRIDAUS said:

"Something I did, cos I was expecting him to leave but you guys guess what he later gimme belle. Now we’re married."

@ADEOLA said:

"No comot ooo,make sure he leave the room for you."

@Zannie’s collection said:

"Una no sleep inside same room Abi Nothing like opueh."

say.hi.to.leemah said:

"Wetin I just read so?"

@Torlorunfe said:

"Are you serious ?"

benita said:

"But una de sleep the same bed??

Nigerian ladies share relationship experiences

