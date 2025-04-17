A young Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious video on TikTok revealing the story behind her and her siblings' names

According to the lady, she and her siblings discovered that their father named all his children after his ex-girlfriends

Social media users who came across the funny post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to it

A hilarious revelation about a Nigerian man's naming tradition has caught the attention of many on social media.

His daughter had shared a video on TikTok, exposing the unexpected inspiration behind her and her siblings' names.

Lady uncovers dad's inspiration behind her and her siblings' names Photo credit: @tezzannie1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man names children after his exes

The TikTok user, @tezzannie1, posted a funny account of how she and her siblings discovered that their father had named them all after his former romantic partners.

According to the lady, the discovery was made by her and her siblings, though she chose not to disclose how they found out.

In her words:

"Life is so private nobody knows our father named all of us after his exes. Don't ask me how we found out."

The clip quickly gained attention on TikTok, causing lots of reactions from social media users who flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Many expressed shock at the unusual naming style, while others laughed at the father's apparent habit of memorialising relationships through his children's names.

Lady says dad named all his children after ex-girlfriends Photo credit: @tezzannie1/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as lady speaks on inspiration behind names

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@kem said:

"At least your papa give you name, my parent didn't even give me name, it was my cousins that gave me name from their doll."

@Evanscrypto de future said:

"I dey depressed because of Cbex but if I Cbrreast I go dey impressed."

@Veekee_U said:

"You are not alone, my dad named me after his Ex even my mum told me this."

@Gbemisola_Haircastle wrote:

"The day my dad tell me d story behind my name, shame wear me agbada cause naming ur child after ur best friend ex is weird."

@Fifi said:

"I will name all my 4 daughters coming by myself. My husband can name the boys. Thank you for the heads up."

@TEMMY KUSH said:

"Funny, I was given a name last year, 18 years old as at last year all good, being a fatherless child isn’t easy TBH."

@IamAngel said:

"Na so I wan name my boys after my exes, 1st boy na Andrew."

@Vitamin kc said:

"That’s why I don’t answer my English name anymore since 2014 I found numerous letters written btw 1994 and 1996, years b4 I was born, btw him and his ex."

@Amarachi commented:

"My dad named me Stella after his late female best friend then according to my mum."

@baykae123 said:

"I didn’t know a lady liked me so much to the extent of naming her only son my name, and the boyfriend knows she likes me a lot too. J, May your soul rest in peace."

@Decency_irene reacted:

"Anytime I ask my dad why he named me Irene he shouts at me to get out of his side, an older man just told me Irene is an old musician from Greek and she was very popular, guys my dad named me after his crush."

@Anjolaoluwa reacted:

"It’s the opposite girlllll it’s wasn’t funny when my dad even found out."

@~dunni~ said:

"My dad named me Jennifer because he really like jlo,I still hold that grudges against him."

@queenvicki16 said:

"I have an ex that almost named his daughter after me. When the wife found out d reason behind d name she changed it. I got d gist from someone close to them."

@Itek added:

"My friend is having dz serious drama with her husband he didn’t know she saw his chart with the gf he had promised to name his child after her if it was a girl now my friend isn’t having it, men."

Watch the video here:

Man insists children won't bear his surname

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian master of ceremonies declared that his surname won't be passed down to his children.

The man made public his full name and stated that he would be the last person to bear his surname.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng