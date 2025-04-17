A surprised Nigerian lady has shared a hilarious post on TikTok showing the love letter that her father wrote in 1975

In the letter, her father went straight to the point about his intention and asked his love interest to be his future partner

While sharing the letter online, the daughter showered praises on her father's writing skill and referred to him as "Yoruba Shakespeare"

A romantic love letter penned by a Nigerian father in 1975 has caught the attention of many online users.

The letter, written to his love interest, revealed his direct approach to expressing his feelings to the lady.

Man's 1975 love letter trends online

Although the letter's recipient was not specified, the writer's affection for her was evident in his words.

His daughter @ayomikun_ shared the letter online, which sparked reactions and comments about her father's writing skills.

In the letter, the father eloquently expressed his admiration for the lady's moral character, using a famous proverb to convey his intention to win her heart.

His words, though simple, conveyed a deep sense of sincerity and interest in getting married to her.

He said:

"Dear sister, compliments of the season. Happy new year in arrears hope you are enjoying atmospheric air which breezes around you. The main fact of communicating you is that I really like you and I want you to be my future partner. Just only you because your moral behaviour is very attractive and according to the English man Proverb which says if a mountain will not go to a Mohamet, a Mohamet must go to the mountain. Waiting to hear a favourable reply from you. Yours worried boy."

While sharing the letter online, the daughter playfully referred to her father as "Yoruba Shakespeare," praising his literary prowess.

She commended her father's straightforward tone at a time when courtship was a more formal and deliberate process.

In her words:

"POV: Found this photo in my dad's old documents. MY DAD in 1975: He didn’t text. He didn’t call. He just flipped a photo and shot his shot like a Yoruba Shakespeare. ‘If the mountain won't come to Mahomet.’ Daddy, please."

Reactions trail man's 1975 love letter

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@miss_zera said:

"This is so cute! So the correct word is “Mahomet” going to the mountain vice versa and not “Mohamed”? We really learn everyday."

@favourite said:

"Sis Ade you no gree for him nii or he didn’t get to give her the letter cos how come he’s with it."

@Chioma said:

"Do they all have same hand writing back then or I’m thinking too much cos this was how my father’s writing looked like."

@dadifavour wrote:

"From the look of things sister Ade gave him an unfavourable reply."

@Favorite Female Photographer said:

"Saw my dad’s diary from way back with better, better love messages oh. My father for just be Shakespeare the 2nd."

@Divine commented:

"Found my late uncle's letter to my aunty at the back of his picture. Funny enough they were in different countries at the time and I never met him."

@Ojemen Pius added:

"When phone and email were not yet invented, na to write through Nipost ad wait for a favourable response."

Watch the video here:

