A Nigerian master of ceremonies has declared that his surname won't be passed down to his children

The man made public his full name and stated that he would be the last person to bear his surname

The man's assertion sent social media users into a frenzy, with netizens sharing their thoughts on it

A Nigerian man, a master of ceremonies known as MC Oropo, has vowed not to give his children his surname.

The event MC disclosed this in a post on TikTok.

MC Oropo posted his full name, saying he would be the last person to bear it and it won't be passed down to his offspring. His post read:

"I Olaleye Afeez Adigun will be the only one to bear Olaleye as surname.

"My children will never bear Olaleye as surname."

The MC's post sent social media users into a frenzy as people wondered why he said so. Others agreed with his assertion and gave their reasons. His TikTok post went viral.

View his post below:

Reactions trail his TikTok post

OLABISI💕 said:

"Yessss💕me and my siblings are bearing my dad names not his forefathers names."

ʟᴇᴇɴᴀʜ 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐈𝐅𝐓|LOGISTIC🤎 said:

"Even as a lady I wanted to change but shebi I will marry ,my kids and i will use his name not his grannysss or father cause they all have generational kini mi o fe."

queenanny.1 said:

"Can somebody enlighten me concerning this pls, my babe is also saying that his children must bear his own name not their family name, I was like that was a bad idea."

Hair by caona said:

"Reason I used my husband name has my son surname instead of their family name ,cause my dad changed my surname name to his name too ,name has great impact in our life especially generational names."

Tosmancares4u said:

"I respect your opinion but then I won’t put my children in problem when I die and they need to find their root back to Nigeria, especially if u raising your kids abroad."

Badass_Ceo said:

"Well, before I got married I told my husband I’m picking his own name as surname and that’s what my kids will bear not your family name and he agreed,,nothing concern me with their generational name."

