A lady has shared a heartwarming video showing how she and her siblings surprised their mother on her 65th birthday

According to the lady, they flew in her mother's childhood best friend from Paris as the first part of her birthday gift

While sharing the emotional video via TikTok, the lady gushed over her mother and stated that she deserved everything good

An emotional surprise was planned for a mother's 65th birthday, showing the love and intentionality of her children.

The family pulled off an amazing reunion by flying her childhood best friend from Paris to celebrate her new age.

Siblings reunite mum with best friend

TikTok user @fatouseghir shared a touching video of the surprise moment, which captured the emotions of the mother and her long-time friend.

The video showed the moment when the mother was reunited with her dear friend, resulting in tears of joy.

According to the daughter, the surprise reunion was just the beginning of the birthday celebrations, as the siblings still had other plans to make their mother's day special.

She noted that her mother deserved all the happiness in the world and more for her devotion to raising them.

The heartwarming clip confirmed the strong bond between her mother and her friend, with both women overcome with emotion as they hugged each other tightly.

"We flew my mum's childhood best friend from Paris for her 65th birthday as the first part of her birthday gift. All moms deserve the world, but my mom deserves the moon and the appetizer," the video's caption read.

Reactions as siblings celebrate mum's 65th birthday

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending post.

@goodluckblessing54 said:

"This is so emotional, did you know what it's means to have such friend that did not destroy your life, it means the both are good to each other. Even child Play is still there."

@samediiiiii said:

"They turned into teenagers the moment they saw eachother."

@EUGENE AGYAPONG said:

"They’re going to gossip about every individual on earth today!"

@HUSNA said:

"My mum doesn't have best freinds, her best friend is money, give her money she will talk al night as if she's talking with someone."

@_realsylverline said:

"They definitely finna be in everybody and their mama business tonight."

@Mcador said:

"Only Africans can understand the meaning of iiiiiiiiiii. No material gift can replace that sound of happiness. What a moment."

@QUEENDEKAMS said:

"She said, "Don't give me anything, don't give me any gift, you guys have done everything already. I know the Duas that followed was days long."

@Fay said:

"You can tell they really missed each Having a good female friend is worth more than money itself."

@ja-la-ski reacted:

"Why do children enjoying seeing their parents cry? Just kidding! Nice one!"

@Royal Vasha Homes said:

"Swali ni uko na best friend mtalia na yeye hivi at 65? wacha I start working on my friendships."

@BIZZOPERA wrote:

"Make una leave room for them they go talk morning go reach night go reach I hope say una sabi cook well."

@Ubong Samuel Akpan added:

"This so thoughtful of you guys. Appreciate your parents while they are still alive because one day you will look back and not see them again but this."

Watch the video here:

Lady buys car for best friend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a new mum was overwhelmed with joy after her thoughtful best friend treated her to a car gift surprise.

Her bestie paid for a BMW whip in full and gifted it to her while she was figuring out how to go for her doctor's appointment.

