A Nigerian lady has sent social media users into a frenzy over the lovely letter she saw in her brother's school bag

The handwritten letter had the young lad professing his love to his schoolmate in the best way he could

What shocked many people was his use of the hit song Xtra Cool by Nigerian singer Young John

A Nigerian lady, known as Mayah, has made public the love letter she found in her younger brother's bag as he returned from school.

Mayah said she found the letter while her mum was going through his bag to see what he had learnt at school that day.

Mayah shared the sweet letter on social media. Photo Credit: @shindaramayah

Source: TikTok

According to her, he seemed to have forgotten the letter in the bag.

In the letter, the lad poured out his heart to his schoolmate, who he loves, describing her as the rose of Sharon.

The lad complimented her body parts and how death cannot separate them.

After he thanked her for being his first Val, he attached the lyrics to Young John's song Xtra Cool to the letter.

The lady said the letter's content stunned her and left her mum short of words.

"She (her mum) was short of words," she said when replying a netizen who asked how her mother felt about the letter.

Read the letter here.

Social media reactions

Gift said:

"Tik Tok suppose get voice note, e get wetin I wan talk.

"Ur bro even sign.

"Where dey for dey see dis love nau."

Shuddy 001 said:

"Omoh see the way I just dey play with my life."

Sugarspice said:

"Na this secondary school love dey sweet pass make we no lie."

Akinkunmi olamide said:

"Aburo mih wa peee, nah who make me believe in love be this."

Chidera said:

"When I saw the song lyrics I died."

ola's pride said:

''The boy is following footstep na oya lie that you did not do secondary school love."

teminottemmy said:

"I really want to fly when i look into your eyes, pele o eagle."

