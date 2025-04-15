A Nigerian lady has shared her pain and frustration on social media after investing all her money into CBEX

An emotional video on social media captured the pain of a Nigerian lady who lost her life savings to an investment platform.

Her frustration over the incident was overwhelming as she broke down in tears, overcome with grief and sadness.

Lady loses life savings to CBEX

The video, shared by @nikkyola2520 on TikTok, showed the lady lamenting over her unexpected financial loss.

In her caption, she revealed the devastating impact of the investment's collapse on her life.

"CBEX don chop my life savings," she captioned the video.

The video sparked messages of sympathy and support from social media users, who took to the comments section to offer words of comfort and encouragement.

Many shared their similar experiences, creating a sense of community and solidarity in the comments section.

The incident also sparked a discussion about the risks associated with investment platforms and the importance of caution when entrusting one's savings.

Reactions as lady loses life savings to CBEX

As the video circulated on TikTok, it made viewers aware of the need for vigilance and due diligence in financial dealings.

@mercy smilez said:

"If you’re just hearing about cbex for the first time sope purrr."

@captain-Philip wrote:

"If you no follow dem do CBEX and the rest, sope purr."

@BIGGY NØRRIS said:

"To us wey broke to the extent we no sabi cbex. May God remember us."

@zacch81 wrote:

"If you never know what is CBex is untill you Dey see ham for online now gather here."

@Fredrick Benjamin said:

"Sister, console yourself. I lost 51 million on Cbex. I logged in to check my assets only to see 0.00. It's painful."

@chinnietee said:

"Which planet I even dey, how come I'm just hearing about this CBEX for the very first time, chai sorry dear."

@LITTLE WITCH said:

"God no fit be your power for this one no be him send you put money for CBEX nah daily bread he promise you no GLE una use money find money now money no find you."

@VicSonoFmercy wrote:

"My papa never wake up since last night oo being checking on him 3time today, $16k in Cbex. I warned him oo. God I never get casket moni o."

@sñøöpy čruz Izzy next of kin said:

"As una hide the update, make una Dey Feel the pain because must of us here don’t what CBEX is."

@OLUWATOSIN said:

"If cbex no crash we no go know anything oo una no dey share update nah why una go suffer alone."

@Ada Ugo added:

"Seems is only yoruba people that invested on this cbex. And una no give igbos the update na wa o. Una too do o."

Watch the video here:

Lady tackles those who invested in CBEX

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video on TikTok addressing the recent case of CBEX allegedly crashing with people's money.

In the video, the lady tackled people who refused to invest wisely but rather chose to put their money into 'get rich quick' schemes.

