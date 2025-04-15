A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok addressing the recent case of CBEX allegedly crashing with people's money

In the video, the lady tackled people who refused to invest wisely but rather chose to put their money into 'get rich quick' schemes

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as netizens stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A concerned Nigerian lady has warned netizens on TikTok about the dangers of get-rich-quick schemes.

In a video, she expressed frustration over Nigerians' tendency to fall prey to ponzi schemes despite previous experiences.

Lady compares CBEX to MMM in viral video Photo credit: @ameboplug/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady tackles people who invested in CBEX

The lady, @ameboplug on TikTok, specifically mentioned CBEX, a platform that allegedly crashed, leaving many investors with great financial losses.

She attributed these losses to people's greed and desire for quick gains, rather than adopting a more cautious and informed approach to investing.

Drawing parallels between CBEX and the notorious MMM ponzi scheme, which collapsed years ago, she emphasised that the same mistakes continue to be repeated, with people losing their life savings to unscrupulous operators.

Lady reacts to reports of people losing money to CBEX. Photo credit: @Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: TikTok

In her words:

"When are Nigerians going to ever learn from all these ponzi schemes? There's another one going on now and they call it CBEX. It is just the elder brother of MMM. As at the time MMM came to Nigeria and crashed, if you no learn your lesson, you will keep falling victim to others because you are greedy.

"You don't want to invest your money properly. You want to invest in now now get rich quick syndrome. It doesn't work like that. I've seen this video of angry clients. I don't even know that they have a head office in Ibadan. They went to loot that place but will that solve the problem of millions of naira that crashed?

"A lot of people have lost their lifetime savings because they invested millions into CBEX and they put their entire hope in it. If you no learn from MMM, you will keep falling victim to these ponzi schemes."

Reactions as lady speaks on ponzi schemes

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@preciousbby022 said:

"Omo na anchor I used learn. I nor dey ever believe anything online again."

@lorreta lorrels said:

"The truth of the matter is some people that stated early will win money but at some point they will crash."

@Eyinj said:

"Nah Anchor and Adgram teach me lesson some people go still do that delux wey dem Dey shout."

@Big Cat wrote:

"If you’re just hearing about Cbex gather here and If dem introduce cbex to you and didn’t do it sope purrr."

@Daddy's girl said:

"You won’t really call it greediness life is risk on its own. Nigeria is hard enough to just keep trying."

@CHEF NAT reacted:

"We go still do am it’s risky do small and comot face we bless God we are not part of victim."

@Haddassah added:

"Stay away from online investments ooooooooo."

Watch the video here:

Lady heartbroken after making huge loss in business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared her heartbreaking experience after importing 'AirPods' from China.

In a video, she displayed the empty cases of AirPods which were sent to her and broke down in tears.

