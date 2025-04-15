A video of a Nigerian lady laughing at her disgruntled neighbour who is a CBEX investor has gone viral on social media

CBEX, an investment platform which claimed to offer investors 100% returns within 30 days, has reportedly crashed, with millions of naira belonging to people still trapped

While some angry investors had taken out their anger on CBEX's physical office, a lady was seen setting their materials on fire at home

The reported crash of CBEX, an investment platform offering outrageous returns, has been met with mixed feelings from investors, enthusiasts and people from all walks of life online.

Some heartbroken investors whose funds are still trapped in the alleged ponzi scheme took to social media to cry out, while some identified CBEX's office and looted it.

A lady laughs as her neighbour burns her CBEX materials. Photo Credit: @fejjie_efe

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian lady, @fejjie_efe, posted a video on TikTok showing how her neighbour, a CBEX investor, reacted to the unexpected development.

She recorded and laughed at her angry neighbour as she set on fire the materials she was given at a CBEX seminar. The lady claimed her neighbour had also invested in dollars before the reported crash.

A lady spots her neighbour burning her CBEX materials. Photo Credit: @fejjie_efe

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the lady teased her neighbour, urging her not to lose hope yet. At some point, she and someone else tried to rescue some of the CBEX materials for themselves. The clip was captioned:

"POV: Your neighbor just got back from CBEX seminar after investing in dollar...Now CBEX don crush am."

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail disgruntled CBEX investor's action

Julia✨ said:

"The laugher dey wound me."

UNIQUE❤️🦋💕 said:

"Na scra! Na scra CBEX carry the money Ja!"

Vy's fashion hub said:

"So all of una get $100, u people are rich o."

Bee🐝 ❤️ said:

"Nigerians can cruise no matter the situation."

ceecee said:

"Don lose hope keh."

CAsHyy🦇🏖️ said:

"@CAsHyy🦇🏖️: Make people wey do CBEX call KABEX make he rap for them make them no VEX before them end up in SICK bed."

Juizbeat said:

"I no no how yahoo boys will not still know what scam is the money you scam all this tech boy will still collect it with scope."

donez VPN said:

"Some people money no reach $50 just noise on social media."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had sent a message to CBEX investors about what they should do next.

Man shares how CBEX mistakenly exposed itself

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an observant man had shared how CBEX mistakenly exposed itself.

The observant man narrated how one content creator made a video sharing his fears about CBEX, and the management of the investment platform had taken the clip to their community, threatening to take legal action against the fellow. In replying to his viral clip, they shot themselves in the foot.

"...It means that ST (CBEX's parent company) doesn't even have the certifications right now to operate, right. That is what it actually means right now...This simply means that this platform all these while have been operating illegally. They just exposed themselves right now. They have been operating illegally because they don't have the certifications to basically operate right now," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng