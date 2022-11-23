A Nigerian man has ended his relationship with his girlfriend in a surprising manner that is currently causing reactions on Facebook

The lady who is believed to be an ex-girlfriend of a yahoo boy rejected a Tecno phone while requesting an iPhone 12 Pro max

To her surprise, the man didn’t hesitate to collect back the rejected Tecno phone and left her house

Ossai Ovie Success, a media aide to Delta state governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has narrated how his brother broke up with his ungrateful girlfriend surprisingly after requesting an iPhone 12 Pro max.

The lady, believed to be an ex-girlfriend of a yahoo boy in Warri, was gifted a Techno phone by his current boyfriend but rejected it, saying that her stolen phone was an iPhone.

A lady was served breakfast for demanding iPhone 12 Pro Max. Credit: Apple

Source: UGC

He wanted to test her reaction

However, unknown to the lady, her boyfriend has reportedly kept an iPhone 13 pro max for her at home but wanted to test her reaction to the Techno phone.

When the lady rejected the Techno, her boyfriend collected it back without hesitation and left her house immediately.

Netizens react

Onyiye Chiejine said

“What? So bad♀️‍♀️‍♀️”

Asi Izioma Zita react:

“Abeg mk ur bro give me dey Tecno phone wa dm reject abeg I need am nw pass anything”

Onoriode Kelvin react:

“Serves her right. Most Girls have an entitlement mentality. Once you start dating them boom you become her father even pad will be your responsibility. If you are serious, get a job girl.”

Victor Godfrey said:

“Is it her money? How can a reasonable person b entitled to someone else's money. Try n reason like a man not bcos of likes from ladies u comment senselessly.. unfortunate u ve no like”.

Bosco Chidera said:

“Can your brother give me the Tecno phone, I will appreciate it I promise”

Doubledee Ogbaran react:

“Your brother sef na yahoo where e for see money take buy 1million naira phone for girl”

Fred St said:

“There is no single meaning in this your write up, Put yourself in her shoes. How will you feel? Your brother could have convince her with Samsung galaxy not tecno phone”

Source: Legit.ng