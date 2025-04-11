A strong Nigerian woman has shared a heartbreaking video showing her four children who are mentally challenged

In the viral video, she showed the four of them who are all grown but still act like children and can barely talk audibly

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app made emotional comments about the situation

A Nigerian mother shared a video of her four adult children who suffer from mental health challenges.

The video showed the four grown adults, who despite their age, exhibited childlike behaviour and struggled to communicate effectively.

Mum shares how she delivered four children with special needs Photo credit: @swag_omoluabi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Mum of 4 mentally challenged kids speaks

The video, posted by @swag_omoluabi on TikTok, sparked an outpouring of emotional responses from social media users.

Many viewers expressed sympathy for the mother and her children, offering words of encouragement and support.

According to the mother, her struggles began when she noticed that her first child was not developing normally.

She had initially considered terminating her pregnancy due to concerns about the child's health.

However, after consulting with a doctor, she decided to carry the pregnancy to term.

Mum of 4 children with special needs said her first child is 31 Photo credit: @swag_omoluabi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Unfortunately, her subsequent children were also born with similar mental health conditions, except her last child.

The mother revealed that it took her several years to realise that her children's responses were not normal.

She began seeking answers and solutions to help them, but the challenges persisted until now.

Despite their ages, ranging from 19 to 31 years, the children still require great care and support from family.

In the woman's words:

"After about two to three years, I discovered that the response they give is not so normal. It is then I started running to know what to do. She is 31 years, this one is 29 years, this one is 26 and this one is 19."

Reactions as mum of 4 mentally challenged children speaks

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Dannyfx said:

"Please find the second one for me. You sure say no be ivana?"

@biig vibes said:

"Motherly love is jusr so sweet, I see more reason why children choose their mom rather than their father, because even God know say I for don give dem poisson chop."

@Amanda said:

"People saying Ivana family, do u guys have conscience ? They are human, for goodness sake."

@Gbemifash said:

"I understand this is a medical condition, but she gave birth to four children knowing fully well the first three had that condition!! God is with them."

@JOJO-MEME said:

"This is simply the work of the enemies. Principalities and powers in high places. This is total bondage may God come tru for this family."

@Takang Solange said:

"U knew the first child didn’t come out well n kept on having more omg."

@PrinzeReinzo said:

"This woman try oh, she will be the one doing everything for them, that is true love, let's see their daddy please."

@sew said:

"She has accepted the Gift of God, what we call Normal. Because of their microcephaly, this lady has accepted Gods Gift, without aborrting."

@Akindele Abdulwadud oluwanifem said:

"I have known dem know pass 15 years now dem stay at adeade street before."

@AYOMITIDEADUNNI said:

"I'm just imagining the stress wey this mother must have gone through to nurture this children. May God bless you more motherly love."

@Mikky Comedy said:

"I'm just imagining the wahala wey this mother must have gone through to nurture this children. May God bless you more."

@Jumite11 said:

"Lord am grateful thank you for everything their mother is very strong and I love her courage."

@Brother Kofi reacted:

"Listen to me as a young boy or girl. there are battles u need to conquer before u get married to any boy or girl . the spiritual still control the."

Watch the video here:

Disabled mum of 2 narrates sad ordeal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a physically challenged mother of two, Funke Olubiyi, shared her saddening experience after losing her limbs.

Funke disclosed during an interview with LegitTV that she lost her limbs due to the measles vaccination she had as a 1-year-old.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng