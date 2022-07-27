A physically challenged mother of two, Funke Olubiyi, has shared her saddening experience after losing her limbs

Funke disclosed during an interview with LegitTV that she lost her limbs due to the measles vaccination she had as a 1-year-old

As she grew older, she fell in love with a man but after having two children for him, he abandoned them

A Nigerian mother identified as Funke Olubiyi has stirred emotions with her heartbreaking story.

Speaking to Legit TV crew, Funke revealed that the measles vaccination she had as a 1-year-old affected her limbs.

This sad condition later took a turn for the worse and made her lose the use of her two legs completely.

Physically challenged woman shares sad ordeal Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Funke's lover abandoned her

After she got disabled, she was advised by some people to get married early and have children as people like her do not have the option of choosing the men they like.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

This made her fall for the man she had her children for. Sadly, her chances at happiness took a dip when the man left her shortly after she had her first child. He first ditched her for years and then showed up again and fathered her second child before disappearing finally.

Funke in the emotional interview said she's aware that he left her because of her disability but she can't do anything about his decision. Although it has been difficult for her, Funke has learned to accept what happened to her and take consolation in her two children.

Watch the video below:

Pretty lady confined to a wheelchair shares touching story in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady identified as Omawumi Blessing has shared touching story of how she got confined to a wheel chair after being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy.

Speaking to LegitTV, Omawumi said she refused to allow her condition get to her but rather pursued her education.

She has just completed her ND (National Diploma) at Federal polytechnic, Ede, and hopes to push further. Recounting her story, Omawumi said she was born as a normal child but the problem began at about 12 years of age.

Source: Legit.ng