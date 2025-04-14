A Nigerian woman has cried out on social media after experiencing some negative aftermath of childbearing and motherhood

In a video, she shared her experience with her followers on TikTok and people consoled her in the comments section

The tearful woman also narrated how she has been unable to stand properly for about 30 minutes since she delivered her last child

A Nigerian mother's emotional breakdown about the impact of childbirth in her life has gone viral on TikTok.

The woman shared a heartfelt video on TikTok, detailing the challenges she has faced since giving birth to her child.

Woman says she can barely stand after childbirth

In the video, the tearful mother known on TikTok as @love_de_baker, opened up about the struggles of motherhood.

Her post sparked lovely messages from her followers, who offered words of comfort and encouragement in the comments section.

According to @love_de_baker, one of the most painful challenges she faces is her limited mobility.

She revealed that she has been unable to stand for more than 30 minutes at a time since delivering her baby.

Despite the difficulties, she expressed gratitude for her children and acknowledged the sacrifices that come with motherhood.

In her words:

"I can barely stand for 30 minutes since I gave birth to my last child. If I begin count wetin child bearing and motherhood did to me eee. A whole lot of battles better left unsaid but is well. Still grateful lord."

Reactions as mum speaks on motherhood

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Port-Harcourt Hair lord said:

"This is why child bearing is one of my biggest fears because what do you mean you can’t stand."

Green love said:

"It's well for 3 good years my sister has been battling with heart issues from one hospital to the other child birth no be joke."

@user6368875974610 said:

"My dear its well, am facing several miscarrriage. After d pain and contractions cos of d miscarrriage nothing to show for it. Sorry for d pain may God heal."

@mhizjamitec wrote:

"Thank God u re alive my sister, my own since I get belle na so so bad drama I the dream God na ur hand I day."

@Sonita Geh commented:

"Congratulations dear but that bad dreams is normal. I experienced it a lot and my friends mentioned the same thing, especially 1st trimester."

@Asa Nice added:

"My sister I was once in that situation for like 3 months, ending lasting year. You will be fine just take your medication and stop bathing with cold water."

@mimi of the most high added:

"Another reason to remind myself not to have kids, ok thank God."

Mum laments over challenges of motherhood

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother shared her frustration on social media as she pondered on the struggles and challenges of motherhood.

In a video, she sat inside her car after dropping off her children and thought deeply about the sacrifices of motherhood.

Source: Legit.ng