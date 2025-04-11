A Nigerian lady who celebrated her first flight experience has excitedly informed her followers on social media that Air Peace, a private Nigerian airline, has reached out to her

This comes hours after she made a banner, cooked and invited people to celebrate with her for reportedly being the first woman in her community to enter an aeroplane

She shared the private message she received from Air Peace's verified handle and got netizens talking

Many hours after Nigerian lady, Gold Ike, went viral for celebrating entering an aeroplane for the first time and claiming she was the first woman in her community to do so, Air Peace airline has contacted her.

An excited Gold posted a video on TikTok where she displayed the message she received from Air Peace's verified handle.

A lady gets a message from Air Peace after she celebrated being first woman in her community to enter an aeroplane. Photo Credit: @everydaywith_gold

Source: TikTok

"Omg Air peace just reached out to me @Air Peace Limited 🙏thank y’all so much," she wrote.

Air Peace's message to Gold Ike

In the TikTok video, Gold expressed great excitement as she read out the message an Air Peace representative sent her.

In the text, Air Peace congratulated Gold on her personal feat, describing her story as inspiring and resonating with the company's mission.

The airline offered to celebrate Gold's milestone with her and urged her to provide them her detais for further communication. The message read:

"Hello Ms Gold Ike,

"On behalf of Air Peace, I extend our heartfelt congratulations on your groundbreaking journey as the first woman from your community to board an airplane. Your story is truly inspiring and resonates deeply with our mission to connect people and communities through the power of aviation.

"We would be honoured to celebrate this milestone with you and explore opportunities to support your future endeavors. Could you kindly share your contact details, including your full name, phone number, and email address, so we can discuss this further?

"Looking forward to connecting with you.

"Warm regards."

In another recent video, Gold claimed Air Peace gave her a phone call and filmed herself receiving the call with joy.

A lady says she received a message from Air Peace for celebrating entering an aeroplane. Photo Credit: @everydaywith_gold

Source: TikTok

View her TikTok post below:

Air Peace's message stirs reactions

Clem said:

"I definitely saw this coming. I knew airpeace will surely contact you. Congratulations."

OZIIUM said:

"Congratulations. Just get a good management that will help you discuss business."

skip mania said:

"Congratulations babe. I tagged them to your previous post don't forget me oo."

Disciple_dynasty said:

"Please cam down don't forget you're dealing with Nigeria anything can happen don't be conclude."

HayWhy Prosper said:

"Who fit help me print G.U.O banner,I'm the first person in my village enter there motor."

henry_lodam said:

"Be careful sha… if they ask for any registration fee or clearance fee or any fee at all, just know that it’s not Airpeace… it’s yahoo yahoo."

