Former England defender has revealed how the Three Lions can stop Argentine legend, Lionel Messi

England face Argentina in the World Cup semifinal, with Messi widely regarded as the most threatening player they will encounter

Kyle Walker has faced the Inter Miami captain during the UEFA Champions League a few years ago

Former Manchester City star Kyle Walker has urged England's players to avoid any strategy built around winding up Lionel Messi ahead of their FIFA World Cup semifinal against Argentina.

He insisted that the tactic is far more likely to hurt the Three Lions than help them.

The former England defender drew on his direct experience of facing Messi at club level to argue that provoking the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner is among the worst decisions a team can make.

Lionel Messi celebrates with teammates after the 3-2 victory during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Argentina and Egypt. Photo by: Elsa.

Source: Getty Images

Kyle Walker's warning on Lionel Messi

Burnley defender Kyle Walker said the Argentina captain Lionel Messi's response to physical or psychological pressure is rarely what opponents are hoping for.

Walker said Messi operates more effectively under pressure, which has been proven over time.

He explained that the semifinal will be England's greatest tactical match since their World Cup campaign began. Walker said via The Sun:

"My candid advice would be to avoid provoking him. I am open to man-marking, but I doubt its effectiveness for us, and he might view it as a personal challenge to prove that he cannot be contained in that manner.

“It’s difficult to pinpoint any weaknesses in Messi’s game. Perhaps the fact that he doesn’t engage in much defensive tracking could be one.

The 36-year-old said Messi's teammates are his greatest strength as they give him maximum support on the pitch. He said:

“However, he is supported by a strong team that enables him to focus on his strengths. The players around him understand his capabilities and work hard to facilitate his play.

"I am confident he will be highly motivated against England in the semi-final, aiming to defend the trophy,"per Hitc.

Messi sends message to England

Legit.ng previously reported that Lionel Messi sent a message to England ahead of their highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final match.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has never faced the Three Lions before, as he had not made his international debut the last time the two countries met.

Source: Legit.ng