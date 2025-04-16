A Nigerian lady has expressed her joy with netizens after receiving a huge sum of N1 million from popular singer, Fireboy DML

In an emotional post, she displayed a credit alert of N1 million from the singer and thanked him for supporting her education

Social media users who came across the heartwarming post stormed the comments section to applaud the singer

A Nigerian student, Damilola, received a surprise boost to her educational pursuits thanks to popular singer Fireboy DML.

The appreciative lady made a video on X appreciating the singer's generous gesture towards her.

Lady who cried for help to pursue Masters abroad gets N1 million from Fireboy DML Photo credit: @softgirldml/X.

Source: Twitter

Lady appreciates Fireboy DML for N1 million gift

The lady, known on X as @softgirldml, had taken to the platform to share her plight, seeking financial assistance to fund her Master's degree abroad.

Damilola's initial post narrated her situation, especially the challenges she faced as an orphan striving to achieve her academic goals.

She explained that she had secured admission to an international university but required additional funding to cover visa application fees, health insurance, and travel costs.

In her words:

"Hi everyone, I’m reaching out with a heavy but hopeful heart. I recently got admitted into an international school to pursue my MSc, which is a huge step toward my dreams. I’ve already paid my tuition deposit, which secures my place at the university. Now, I urgently need financial support to cover the rest of my expenses, I can’t afford to forfeit this admission.

"This would cover my visa application fee, ihs, and travel costs which totals to 5 million Naira. I’m an orphan, and I’ve come this far all by myself. My classes start in two months, and without this support, I may lose this life-changing opportunity. I’m doing everything I can to make this happen. This opportunity means a lot to me, and I truly don’t want to lose it due to funding. If you can support or amplify, I’d be deeply grateful."

Her heartfelt appeal touched many, including Fireboy DML, who responded with a huge donation of N1 million.

Lady prays for Fireboy DML over N1 million credit alert Photo credit: @softgirldml/X.

Source: Twitter

The singer's kindness was met with gratitude from Damilola, who expressed her appreciation for his generosity.

According to her, the donation brought her another step closer to achieving her academic aspirations.

She said:

"Dear Fireboydml, on a day where extravagant gestures of fondness are on display, you’ll find abundance in the seemingly ordinary. God bless you, and everything that concerns you. My name is Damilola and I just want to say thank you to Fire boy for showing me an incredible kindness. I tagged him in my tweet asking for help with my MSc funding and he sent me a huge support last night while I was asleep.

"I'm still in awe. I really appreciate you Fireboy. God bless you beyond your expectations. I'm currently raising funds for my MSc abroad and I've made deposit for my tuition. This support will cover my visa fee, my IHS and travel cost. Please assist me I am an orphan and I've worked so hard to get to this level. Thank you to everyone who has donated or shared my story."

Reactions as lady gets N1 million from Fireboy DML

Nigerians applauded Fireboy DML's philanthropic act and praised him in the comments section.

Dera Reen said:

"This, is how to say thank you! Tomorrow someone will justify using "T for thanks" as proper appreciation. Mtchewww."

Tega SOS said:

"Wow!!! Idk about you but fireboy Dml is the most charitable Ng artiste both offline and online man dey help !!!God bless u fireboydml, you shall never lack."

Basfely wrote:

"I will love dis man till my last breath walahi and so help me God."

Lade of Lagos added:

"Love that he wasn’t even loud about it. God bless you fireboy."

See the post below:

Nigerian lady gets rich overnight

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an international student became the poster lady for grass to grace, after her story changed in an instant.

The lucky Nigerian woman received $100,000 (N154 million) from a White stranger, a car and a return flight home.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng