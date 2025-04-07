A video circulating on social media appears to show a lady celebrating something others may think to be trivial

However, the people gathered as the lady cooked food and threw a mini party after she achieved something that may have eluded her community for long

A banner seen in the video appears to announce that the lady was the first woman from the community to enter an aeroplane

Reactions have trailed a video showing what appears to be a mini party thrown by a Nigerian lady to celebrate a special event.

The video has generated thousands of reactions from social media users, some of whom are happy with the lady.

The short clip, which has no caption, appears to suggest that a lady was celebrating the fact that she was the first woman to enter an aeroplane in her community.

There is a canopy in the video, showing a few people who gathered for the event.

Also, someone was spotted sharing food which was being dished from a small cooler on the ground.

A banner in the video showed a photo of the lady who entered the aeroplane, breaking the jinx in her community.

A photo of an aeroplane with Air Peace colours was seen on the banner.

An inscription on the banner, shared by Gold Dike, reads:

"The first woman to enter aeroplane in my community."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady celebrates entering an aeroplane

@Big Sm23 said:

"At this point I think it wouldn't be an insult to say Ghana is a village in Nigeria."

@Zihanny said:

"It’s the simple things."

@Charlie Tango echo said:

"If she come enter rocket, Wetin go happen?"

@Bezo yello salon said:

"Congratulations to the village, we pray there will be more progress and opportunities for younger generations."

@onukwube comics said:

"What is Guinness World Record waiting for to award her."

@Dinma said:

"Na now I dey understand the meaning of local champion."

@Obokoh Jeffery said:

"So Igwe dey give award true true?"

@Britex_gadgets said:

"Abeg which state is she from? E get Wetin I won check."

@_adedunnii said:

"Come, how much ghana pay you to disgrace us?"

@Där£dev!Ł said:

"Una go tell igwe make dem organize award for ma."

@Godwin_B said:

"Which community and state is this Abeg?"

@Dannikraine Essien said:

"Congratulations dear if e easy make dem run am."

@AC said:

"This the type of thing I’m building my community for."

@Mafina said:

"More blessings your community’s wayyy."

@Munaclare said:

"I’m sure say na Igwe organized this award ceremony."

@Fritz said:

"I hope Guinness World Records is watching this o. This is evidence."

