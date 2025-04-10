A first-class graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University shared how she secured a KPMG internship

She showed off the application mail she sent to the company and how she advertised her skills to them

Many congratulated her after she revealed that she shared a picture showing that she had commenced her internship at the company

An Obafemi Awolowo University graduate, Hafsoh Yusuf, shared how she secured an internship with KPMG.

Hafsoh, who graduated with a first-class degree in business administration, wrote to the company to express her interest in an internship with them.

Source: Twitter

In an X post by @haffy_o, the lady displayed the mail she sent to the company and a picture of herself at KPMG.

Part of her mail read:

“I am Hafsoh Yusuf, a First-Class graduate in Business Administration from Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU). As I prepare to begin my National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in January, I am eager to explore internship opportunities within KPMG, particularly in Deal Advisory or Accounting Advisory teams, where I can contribute meaningfully while gaining valuable professional experience.

"What draws me to KPMG is its reputation for excellence and its unwavering commitment to integrity—values that resonate deeply with me. Achieving a First-Class degree demanded a high level of resilience and discipline, qualities I bring to every endeavor. Beyond academics, I have engaged in virtual experiences and self-driven learning to build practical skills in financial analysis, business problem-solving, and communication."

See her post below:

Reactions as OAU first class graduate gets KPMG internship

@lanre1220 said:

"If na 2nd class lower. I’m sure they will not respond. Congratulations."

@Yemyze1 said:

"Give us format. Send us the Gmail. Let us shoot our own too.'

@rasaq_rofiat said:

"Congratulations to you. I don't believe people still get big opportunities in this country without some connects. But I'm really happy for you sis."

@FabianOkeke3 said:

"If you like, don't graduate with a first class. Let them tell you education is a scam, your body go tell you. Congratulations girl!'

@Ayam_Dammy said:

"Declan rice of the day!! There's much to learn from someone like you."

@IdrisAbdulNafi2 said:

"Congratulations. I'm a student, and I’m not trying to throw shade or anything just genuinely trying to learn Was “Hi……” the right way to start the application letter or was that just a rough draft?"

@Zillionaire99 said:

"Hi, pls can I dm you. I have been trying to shoot and no response. Pls can you guide me on something."

@IdayahOluwatos1 said:

"Frame 0: working towards your dream. You GO Girl.keep making momma proud."

